Scottish government steps in to provide £80m to Acorn CCS project

The Scottish government has confirmed it is to provide financial backing of up to £80m to help plans for the Acorn carbon capture cluster advance, despite the high profile project missing out on the initial phase of the UK government's Zero Carbon Cluster funding programme.

Holyrood said the investment would come from the Scottish Government's Emerging Energy Technologies Fund and would work in conjunction with the UK government's plans to support the East Coast Cluster around Humberside and Teesside and the Hynet Cluster in north west England so as to develop "three CCS clusters for the price of two".

As part of the UK government's Net Zero Strategy last autumn, the Westminster government selected bids from the East Coast and Hynet clusters to become priority projects for its industrial decarbonisation programme, allowing them to bid for support from the £1bn CCS Infrastructure Fund and planned revenue support mechanisms.

However, the Acorn project centred on Grangemouth and Peterhead in north east Scotland was controversially designated a reserve project, leaving the ambitious plans to capture and store carbon dioxide from Scotland's main industrial hubs in limbo.

Now the Scottish government is hoping direct funding for support for the project could allow the Acorn Project to secure so-called Track-1 status in the industrial decarbonisation programme, meaning it could potentially access the revenue support mechanisms the Westminster government is currently developing.

Scotland's Energy Secretary, Michael Matheson, met virtually with his UK counterpart Greg Hands last Thursday, setting out the funding offer and pressing the UK government to provide greater policy and investor certainty for the Scottish Cluster.

"The UK government's decision not to award the Scottish Cluster clear and definitive Track-1 status is a serious mistake which shows a clear lack of ambition and leadership on climate change," Matheson said.

"Delaying or halting the deployment of the Scottish Cluster has serious consequences, including jeopardising the industrial decarbonisation of Scotland and our just transition to net zero, creating an un-level playing field across the UK, and endangering Scottish and UK-wide net zero targets," he added.

Matheson said the Scottish government did not hold all the necessary legislative and regulatory levers needed to support the Scottish Cluster, as certain key power are not devolved.

"We cannot simply go it alone with our funding," he said. "Our offer of support is therefore made on the basis that the Scottish Cluster is given certainty of its due status within the UK sequencing process, and I once again urge the UK Government to provide this certainty for the benefit of our energy sector and for our ability to deliver a just transition to net zero."

The East Coast and Hynet Clusters are currently working on bids that could see key carbon capture infrastructure projects proceed with government support. However, the entire industry is now calling on the government to provide clarity on the so-called 'business models' that Ministers expect industrial and power plants that capture carbon emissions, as well as infrastructure operators that intend to transport and store carbon emissions, will operate under.

Trade body Oil and Gas UK (OGUK) last week welcomed the fresh support for the Acorn Project, but reiterated how the government would have to ensure the delivery of multiple zero carbon industrial hubs if net zero targets are to be met.

"In accelerating these carbon capture projects, the UK is laying a key part of the infrastructure for its net zero future," said Mike Tholen, sustainability director at OGUK. "It is a crucial first step but scale is essential if the UK is to make itself carbon neutral by 2050.

"We look forward to Acorn and other carbon capture projects joining Hynet, and the East Coast cluster in ensuring we can generate sufficient energy to keep the country functioning, with homes heated and schools and hospitals powered, but in a way that helps us meet our climate goals and Paris Agreement commitments."