EDF
EDF acquires Pivot Power in bid to become 'a leader in battery storage'
Energy giant snaps up UK start up in a major boost for ambitious plans to deliver battery and electric vehicle charging hubs across the UK
'Challenging': Hinkley Point C nuclear plant to soar £2.9bn over budget, EDF admits
French developer again forced to increase its cost estimates for Somerset nuclear project, which may now not be generating energy until 2026
Nissan and EDF team up to accelerate electric vehicle V2G charging
Agreement will see Nissan provide V2G-capable electric cars, as EDF delivers smart charging solutions
Onshore wind critical to 2050 net zero goal, energy giants tell ministers
Firms including Scottish Power, SSE, EDF, Vestas, Vattenfallm and Siemens Gamesa call on government to end effective 'ban' on new onshore wind in UK
Dunkirk auction provides boost for France's offshore wind industry
Winning bid of just €50/MWh came from a consortium led by EDF Renewables, Innogy and Enbridge
Cottam closure to take UK coal power plant count down to six
EDF Energy announces closure of Cottam coal-fired power station in Nottinghamshire, citing 'challenging market conditions', as government survey again highlights renewables popularity
V2G surge: EDF Energy and Nuvve to install 1,500 smart EV chargers
Two companies team up to offer EDF Energy's business customers V2G chargers aimed at providing 15MW of additional energy storage capacity
Green GB Week: Big business beefs up climate action
30 of the UK's largest companies unveil fresh pledges to tackle climate change in support of government's Green GB Week
Global businesses, cities and unite for Zero Emission Vehicle Challenge
The Climate Group and C40 Cities-led initiative sees firms and governments unite to boost EV purchasing power and drive demand for low carbon transport
Pension funds snap up £701m stake in EDF Renewables wind farms
Energy giant sells 49 per cent stake in 24 UK wind farms to Dalmore Capital Limited and Pensions Infrastructure Platform
EDF Energy fined £350,000 for missing smart meter target
Energy supplier was three weeks late in meeting its 2017 smart meter installation target
'Strong ambition': EDF snaps up giant Neart Na Gaoithe offshore wind farm
450MW offshore wind project was threatened by bitter legal battle with the RSPB, but is now on course to start generating by 2023
EDF plan for tallest UK onshore wind turbines prompts outcry
Isle of Lewis residents protest against new windfarm plan to raise turbine height to 200m
Winds of change: The shifting face of Brazilian energy
Intense controversy over the use of major dams in the Brazilian Amazon is forcing the government to look to alternative renewables to meet growing demand for power
EDF to invest €8bn in bid to become energy storage leader
French utility reveals plans to ramp up energy storage investments between 2018 and 2035
Nuclear watchdog raises Hinkley Point C concerns
Management failings could affect safety at EDF power station if unaddressed, says inspector
From renewables 'revenue stacking' to new nuclear: Five key takeaways from Aurora Energy Research's annual get-together
Experts, CEOs, and policy wonks from across the UK energy sector descended on Oxford for Aurora Energy Research's Spring Forum this week - here's your need to know guide
'An investment in future generations': Inside the world's largest solar project
The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is set to deliver 5GW capacity by 2030, making it the largest in the world - BusinessGreen pays a visit to the desert power plant
Drax to proceed with new coal to biomass conversion following government subsidy reforms
Government response to consultation on controlling biomass ROC subsidy costs opens path for energy giant to convert a fourth biomass unit
Climate Leadership: Le réalisme climatique est mort; Vive le réalisme climatique.
Energy for Humanity's Kirsty Gogan argues President Macron is right to abandon the battle against nuclear in favour of the bigger battle against climate change
'Monumental': China launches national emissions trading system
Carbon market will initially cover China's energy sector before expanding over the coming years, but it is still not yet know when trading will actually begin
One Planet Summit: Schneider Electric and EDF sign up to green goals
Ahead of President Macron's climate summit today two major French corporates announce plans to step up clean tech adoption
MPs' committee slams "expensive" Hinkley Point C deal
Report by Parliament's Public Accounts Committee says poorest billpayers will be hit hardest by 35-year nuclear plant deal and calls for transparent assessment of wider jobs benefits
EDF sells majority stake in five UK wind farms
But EDF Energy Renewables will maintain 20 per cent share in projects and continue to operate Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire sites