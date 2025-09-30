EDF re-launches 'Sunday Saver Challenge' campaign

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

EDF customers can apply for initiative which sees peak time energy savings rewarded with free electricity on Sundays

Energy supplier EDF is re-launching its 'Sunday Saver Challenge' in October, offering customers that shift energy usage away from weekday peak hours access to free power on Sundays. The energy giant...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Study: EV affordability gap drops to 'all time low'

UK finance firms trial wave of green tech innovations

More on Energy

Government confirms 74 per cent of Britain's power generation came from low carbon sources last year
Energy

Government confirms 74 per cent of Britain's power generation came from low carbon sources last year

New figures tracking progress towards Clean Power by 2030 goal suggest UK is on track to become 'clean energy superpower' this decade

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 30 September 2025 • 4 min read
EDF re-launches 'Sunday Saver Challenge' campaign
Energy

EDF re-launches 'Sunday Saver Challenge' campaign

EDF customers can apply for initiative which sees peak time energy savings rewarded with free electricity on Sundays

Amber Rolt
clock 30 September 2025 • 3 min read
The three easy carbon-cutting wins for all businesses
Energy

The three easy carbon-cutting wins for all businesses

Partner Insight: The journey to net zero is long, complicated and unique for every business - however, there are three clear starting points for every single business, according to UK Green Business Awards 2025 sponsor, Ecotricity Business

Ecotricity Business
clock 29 September 2025 • 4 min read