'A golden age of new nuclear': EDF confirms investment in Sizewell C nuclear project

clock • 3 min read
An artist's render of Sizewell C nuclear power station | Credit: EDF
An artist's render of Sizewell C nuclear power station | Credit: EDF

Flagship project takes another step towards final investment decision, as EDF confirms it will take 12.5 per cent stake

The Sizewell C nuclear project moved a step closer to a final investment decision (FID) this afternoon, with confirmation energy giant EDF is to take a 12.5 per cent stake in the project. The move makes...

More from James Murray

'Voters see the importance of lowering carbon emissions': Over two thirds of Brits back 2030 emissions targets

Dan McGrail appointed as permanent CEO at Great British Energy

More on Nuclear

Google inks landmark nuclear fusion power purchase agreement
Nuclear

Google inks landmark nuclear fusion power purchase agreement

Tech giant announces first commercial commitment to source nuclear fusion power after agreeing deal with Commonwealth Fusion Systems

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 01 July 2025 • 4 min read
'A golden age of nuclear': Rolls-Royce SMR named as preferred bidder for UK's first small modular reactors
Nuclear

'A golden age of nuclear': Rolls-Royce SMR named as preferred bidder for UK's first small modular reactors

Government says revamped Great British Energy - Nuclear agency is aiming to confirm first site for SMR development by the end of the year

James Murray
James Murray
clock 10 June 2025 • 4 min read
'We need new nuclear': Government confirms £14.2bn investment in Sizewell C
Nuclear

'We need new nuclear': Government confirms £14.2bn investment in Sizewell C

Plans for 3.2GW nuclear power project in Suffolk given major boost, as government confirms multi-billion-pound investment as part of Spending Review

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 10 June 2025 • 5 min read