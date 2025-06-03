Reports: Sizewell C nuclear plant expected to get final go-ahead during UK-France summit

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
An artist's render of Sizewell C nuclear power station | Credit: EDF
Image:

An artist's render of Sizewell C nuclear power station | Credit: EDF

UK Ministers reportedly hoping to finalise billions of pounds in private investment in 3.2GW new nuclear project on coast of Suffolk in coming weeks

Plans for a new nuclear power station at Sizewell in Suffolk are expected to be given final approval during a joint UK-France summit to be held in London early next month, according to reports. The...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Anya Doherty: 'You simply can't assume that others prioritise sustainability the way you do'

'Another stark warning': Four billion people endured extra month of extreme heat over past year

More on Nuclear

The UK urgently needs a plan for nuclear energy
Nuclear

The UK urgently needs a plan for nuclear energy

The government is sleeping on the potential for nuclear energy, which could have a hugely important role to play in the UK meeting its clean power goals after 2030, writes Elinor Bale from the Conservative Environment Network (CEN)

Elinor Bale, Conservative Environment Network
clock 30 May 2025 • 5 min read
Britain's nuclear future? What small reactors, fusion and 'Big Carl' mean for net zero
Nuclear

Britain's nuclear future? What small reactors, fusion and 'Big Carl' mean for net zero

A new generation of nuclear technologies is under development, but can they be delivered in time to replace ageing reactors?

Tomas Martin, University of Bristol - The Conversation
clock 08 May 2025 • 4 min read
Report: UK must grow nuclear baseload to bolster 'ever-growing' renewables capacity
Nuclear

Report: UK must grow nuclear baseload to bolster 'ever-growing' renewables capacity

Government urged to seize opportunity to harness nuclear development to drive clean energy growth, boost the economy, and create a highly skilled workforce

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 23 April 2025 • 6 min read