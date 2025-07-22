Sizewell C: Final investment decision secured for £38bn nuclear project

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
Sizewell C: Final investment decision secured for £38bn nuclear project

Government hails 'a new golden age of nuclear, as flagship project secures long-awaited green light

The government has today announced the long-awaited final investment decision for the Sizewell C nuclear project, after pulling together a coalition of private sector investors to back the £38bn project....

James Murray
James Murray

'Lift off for Britain's green aviation revolution': Government awards £63m to sustainable aviation fuel pioneers

'Maturing investor confidence': Nuclear fusion industry sees funding more than double to over $2.5bn

'Maturing investor confidence': Nuclear fusion industry sees funding more than double to over $2.5bn
Technology

'Maturing investor confidence': Nuclear fusion industry sees funding more than double to over $2.5bn

Latest figures from the Fusion Industry Association show total funding across the sector has increased five-fold since 2021 and is now just shy of $10bn

James Murray
James Murray
clock 22 July 2025 • 3 min read
UK and Czechia ink landmark deal to drive small modular reactor development
Energy

UK and Czechia ink landmark deal to drive small modular reactor development

Government vows to end 'no-nuclear status quo' with partnership positioning UK and Czechia at forefront of potential £500bn global SMR market

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 15 July 2025 • 4 min read
'A golden age of new nuclear': EDF confirms investment in Sizewell C nuclear project
Nuclear

'A golden age of new nuclear': EDF confirms investment in Sizewell C nuclear project

Flagship project takes another step towards final investment decision, as EDF confirms it will take 12.5 per cent stake

James Murray
James Murray
clock 08 July 2025 • 3 min read