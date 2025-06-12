EDF swoops for remaining shares in Pod Point for £10.6m

French energy giant set to acquire outstanding shares in UK's largest electric vehicle charging point provider
EDF is set to acquire electric vehicle (EV) charging specialist Pod Point, after today offering to snap up its remaining shares in a deal worth over £10m. The French state-owned company, which already...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis