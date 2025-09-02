EDF confirms plan to extend life of nuclear plants

James Murray
clock • 2 min read
Workers at the Heysham nuclear power plant / Credit: EDF
Image:

Workers at the Heysham nuclear power plant / Credit: EDF

Heysham 1 and Hartlepool power stations to continue generating until March 2028, following latest extension of 12 months

EDF has again confirmed life extensions for two of its nuclear power plans, announcing that the Heysham 1 plant in Lancashire and Hartlepool plant in Teesside will continue generating until at least March...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

What is the future of the North Sea?

Summertime sadness

More on Nuclear

Study: World's nuclear reactors set new generation record in 2024
Nuclear

Study: World's nuclear reactors set new generation record in 2024

Sector delivers new wave of projects, as World Nuclear Association insists tripling of global capacity in support of net zero goals is both necessary and achievable

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 01 September 2025 • 5 min read
Nuclear graphite recycling project secures £13m funding boost
Nuclear

Nuclear graphite recycling project secures £13m funding boost

Project led by the University of Manchester aims to develop innovative approaches for tackling graphite waste from nuclear power plants, which it claims could save the UK £2bn

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 12 August 2025 • 3 min read
'Not fit for purpose': UK taskforce calls for 'radical' regulatory reset to cut nuclear costs
Nuclear

'Not fit for purpose': UK taskforce calls for 'radical' regulatory reset to cut nuclear costs

Independent experts on government's Nuclear Regulatory Taskforce argue current system is hampering development of new nuclear power projects and driving up costs

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 11 August 2025 • 5 min read