Octopus Capital raises £100m to fund over 1,000 Zero Bills homes

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Octopus Group asset manager reveals fresh Affordable Housing Fund investment, including £50m from Scottish National Investment Bank

The Octopus Group's investment arm has today revealed it has added £100m to its Affordable Housing Fund to support the rollout of its "Zero Bills" tariff to more than 1,000 homes. According to an update...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Avital Johanan: 'Those who can show that sustainability pays deserve endless success'

eBay: UK shoppers leading a 'global rethink' as almost half buy second-hand

More on Investment

Octopus Capital raises £100m to fund over 1,000 Zero Bills homes in Scotland
Investment

Octopus Capital raises £100m to fund over 1,000 Zero Bills homes in Scotland

Octopus Group asset manager reveals fresh Affordable Housing Fund investment, including £50m from Scottish National Investment Bank

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 18 November 2025 • 4 min read
How will the world fund its future? Brazil's push for blended finance in a new era of climate infrastructure
Investment

How will the world fund its future? Brazil's push for blended finance in a new era of climate infrastructure

COP30 offers a chance to harness blended finance, carbon markets and national climate plans to accelerate climate action worldwide, writes AECOM's Robert Spencer

Robert Spencer, AECOM
clock 17 November 2025 • 5 min read
SSE unveils £33bn grid, renewables, and flexible generation investment plan
Investment

SSE unveils £33bn grid, renewables, and flexible generation investment plan

Energy giant sets out 'fully funded' five year capital investment plan to bolster grid and build 'cleaner, more secure, and more affordable energy system'

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 14 November 2025 • 2 min read