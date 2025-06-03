EDF strikes offtake deal for 85MW solar and battery project in South Ayrshire

Michael Holder
French energy giant strikes long-term power purchase agreement with Aukera to secure 100 per cent of output from Benthead Solar Farm ahead of it coming online in 2026

EDF has inked a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with developer Aukera to secure 100 per cent of the output from an 84.5MW solar farm with battery storage in Scotland, which is expected to provide...

Michael Holder
Michael Holder

Editor

