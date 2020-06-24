Consumer goods
Colgate launches 'first ever' recyclable toothpaste tube
Colgate-Palmolive said it will share its tube technology with competitors in a bid to help make recyclable tubes an industry standard
Consumer goods sector's 2020 deforestation goal 'impossible' to meet, CDP warns
Non-profit warns not enough concrete action being taken by consumer goods giants to tackle deforestation and commodity risk across their supply chains
Unilever reveals Sustainable Living Brands are driving three quarters of its growth
Consumer goods giant confirms its green-focused brands are growing 69 per cent faster than the rest of its business
Hey Homey? Unilever launches 'eco-conscious' laundry product delivery brand
Homey laundry capsules are to be delivered direct to UK customers doors in recyclable and recycled packaging
Alpro and WWF explore science-based targets for nature
Food and drink giant are working on a pioneering pilot project to extend science based emissions targets to cover wider environmental issues
The Craftory leads $30m investment round in plant-based NotCo
'Hipster' investment fund joins Jeff Bezos family office in backing pioneering vegan food tech business
Plastics, palm oil, and veganism: How prepared are consumer goods firms for climate risk?
CDP report shows that actions to capitalise on greener consumer trends can boost revenues while also tackling physical climate risks
Loop: Consumer goods giants launch global recycling service
Unilever, Nestle, P&G, PepsiCo, and many others join with TerraCycle to launch Loop, a service enabling household collection of empty packaging for refill or recycle
Should good things come in sustainable packages?
Sustainability of packaging increasingly impacting purchasing decisions amid growing social media scrutiny of brands, survey suggests
Post your Pringles tubes for recycling, Kellogg's tells customers
Cereal and snack giant strikes deal with TerraCycle as part of green packaging push
Bridges Ventures fires up Vegetarian Express with £5.6m investment
Sustainable investor cites increasing popularity of plant-based diets and environmental challenges posed by meat as rationale for latest green investment
PepsiCo saves $80m as water efficiency measures slash use by a quarter
Drinks giant reports that its foundation has now helped provide nine million people with access to safe water
How to reduce a hospital footprint: Johnson & Johnson lays out new 2020 sustainability goals
Healthcare giant plans to boost product recycling rates and renewable energy use at its facilities
Unilever reports strong growth for 'sustainable living' brands
Consumer goods giant says its greenest brands grew 30 per cent faster than rest of the business last year
How the shipping industry is preparing for its decarbonisation voyage
As the Sustainable Shipping Initiative releases its roadmap for delivering a sustainable industry by 2040, we look at what's next for the shipping industry's post-Paris green efforts
Food giants launch search for sustainable protein
Waitrose, Target, and Quorn among companies to sign up to newly launched Protein Challenge 2040 initiative
If you think nuclear is controversial, try tackling meat
Kirsty Gogan wonders if a growing trend for healthier lifestyles may finally make a dent in agriculture's enormous carbon footprint
Eight reasons companies should improve the climate credentials of their supply chains
CDP's Dexter Galvin explains how business can benefit by increasing their supply chain's commitment to sustainability
How McDonald's is serving up a greener supply chain
McDonald's Rolf Huwyler tells BusinessGreen about plans to overhaul its packaging supply chain as part of efforts to tackle deforestation and minimise waste
TerraCycle launches UK-wide cigarette recycling program
New program to offer free recycling for cigarette butts and packaging
2 Sisters Food Group powers factory with waste mashed potato
Company unveils wide-ranging sustainability plan with targets to slash carbon emissions by 20 per cent by 2018
Positive Luxury: How high-end fashion, jewellery, and travel are buying into sustainability
The woman behind the 'FairTrade of luxury goods' on how affluent consumers can drive positive change across the retail world
McDonald's serves up zero-deforestation pledge
World's biggest fast food giant to source only sustainable beef, pulp and paper packaging, coffee, palm oil and poultry
Green consumer spending grew in 2013, despite solar drop-off
Ethical Consumer research reveals huge growth in demand for electric cars thanks to tax breaks