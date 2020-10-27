Amazon badges-up 40,000 products as 'Climate Pledge Friendly' in Europe

Customers can now choose from more than 40,000 items among Amazon's vast product range that have been certified as sustainable

Shoppers on Amazon will soon be able to seek out climate-friendly products among the millions listed on the online retailer's site, under plans announced today to rollout 'Climate Pledge Friendly' badges for qualifying items sold across five European countries.

It means customers in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK will see a 'Climate Pledge Friendly' badge on listings for more than 40,000 products available from its online store, indicating that the goods have met one or more of 19 sustainability certifications participating in the initiative.

Products carrying the badge come from the beauty, fashion, grocery, household, office and electronics sectors, and involve brands from both large and small firms such as Unilever, HP, Calida and Kite Clothing, Amazon said. Certifiers participating in the scheme include EU Ecolabel, Blue Angel and Nordic Swan, the firm explained, adding that it is working to bring more certification partners and brands on board.

As part of the initiative, Amazon is introducing a new certification scheme named Compact by Design, which is one of the 19 certificates participating in the programme. Compact by Design certifies everyday products that have integrated a more efficient design into their packaging, such Faith in Nature's plastic-free shampoo bars which offer a zero-waste alternative to bottled shampoo, Amazon explained.

"Climate Pledge Friendly is a simple way for our customers to discover more sustainable products that help preserve the natural world," said Doug Gurr, Amazon UK's country manager. "With 18 external certification programmes and our own new Compact by Design certification, we're incentivising selling partners to create sustainable products that help protect the planet for future generations."

The Climate Pledge Friendly initiative builds on a number of recently adopted climate pledges from Amazon, which last year committed to reach net zero by 2040 and to source 100 per cent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030. It has since announced it is on course to reach the latter goal five years ahead of schedule, setting it up to use solely green energy from 2025.