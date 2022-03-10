Hynet North West: Unilever factory fires up boilers with hydrogen fuel in first-of-a-kind trial

Shampoo, conditioner, and laundry detergent is set to be manufactured using low carbon hydrogen fuel, as part of a pioneering demonstration project launched at Unilever's Port Sunlight factory near Liverpool yesterday.

The trial, part of the wider HyNet Industrial Fuel Switching programme that aims to help decarbonise heavy industry in England's North West, is believed to be the first large-scale demonstration of 100 per cent hydrogen firing in a consumer goods production environment.

HyNet North West said the successful demonstration of the technology at the Port Sunlight facility provided "critical evidence" that could enable decarbonisation of a range of sectors and as such could make a "critical contribution" to the UK's journey to net zero emissions.

As part of the trial, 100 per cent hydrogen and a blend of natural gas and hydrogen will be used to fire a boiler which provides steam for the production process for Unilever products, including Tresemme haircare and Persil laundry detergent, according to the update.

"This demonstration shows how close we are to hydrogen becoming a reality," said David Parkin, director of Progressive Energy and project director of HyNet North West. "HyNet will not only substantially reduce the level of carbon dioxide emissions entering our atmosphere but will kick-start a low carbon hydrogen economy across the North West and North East Wales".

Madeleine McLeod, factory director of Port Sunlight at Unilever, said technological innovation would be critical to Unilever's drive to halve its emissions by 2030. "To achieve this, we're looking at new technologies, which is why we're excited to be working with Progressive Energy to trial the use of hydrogen at an industrial scale," she said. "The results will help us to better understand the role hydrogen could play in decarbonising our factory sites and provide insight and learnings to support wider-industry action towards net zero too."

The trial is launched some six months after HyNet Industrial Fuel Switching programme produced flat glass using hydrogen for the first time at NSG Pilkington's glass manufacturing facility in Merseyside, in what was also believed to be a world first.

HyNet North West said bulk production of low carbon hydrogen in the North West was "imminent", noting that it was moving ahead with plans to distribute the low carbon fuel to industry and power generation sites across the North West through a 100 per cent hydrogen pipeline network managed by Cadent. The fuel, produced by Vertex Hydrogen, will support a range of carbon-intensive industries in the region to decarbonise, including glass, food and drink, paper, chemicals, automotive, and metals, it said.

Steve Rotheram, metro mayor of the Liverpool City Region, said the HyNet North West project would provide a "huge boost" the region's economy, while also driving the rapid decarbonisation of industrial sites.

"HyNet will reduce the region's carbon emissions by 10 million tonnes every year by 2030," he said. "It could also generate up to £31bn for the UK and will single-handedly deliver 80 per cent of the country's clean power targets by the end of the decade. It is my ambition for our region to be at the forefront of the green industrial revolution, leading the charge towards net zero, and taking advantage of the myriad of jobs, investment and opportunities that it provides."

