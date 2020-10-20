Refills, recycling and plastic-free fruit and veg: Asda debuts 'sustainability store'

Trial store in Leeds is set to feature more than 50 fresh produce lines sold in a loose or unwrapped format to cut down on packaging and plastic waste

Asda has cut the ribbon on a trial "sustainability store" in Leeds, where shoppers are able to refill on packaging-free household staples such as tea, coffee, shampoo, laundry detergent, rice and pasta, as well as browse fruit and vegetables stocked loose on their entirely plastic-free aisle.

Opened for the first time this morning, the trial store is aimed at helping customers to reduce, reuse and recycle waste as they shop, while also helping the supermarket chain save roughly one million pieces of plastic annually, Asda said.

The pioneering shop features 15 refill stations for a range of loosely-stacked household products in order to help cut down on unnecessary packaging, as well as recycling facilities to help shoppers correctly dispose of hard-to-recycle items such as toothpaste tubes, clothes hangers, makeup containers and crisp packets, according to the retail giant. Moreover, a reverse vending machine deposit return scheme (DRS) for cans, plastic and glass drinks bottles has also been installed at the store, allowing customers to bring back used packaging for recycling, it said.

As many as 53 fresh produce lines are to be sold in loose and unwrapped format at the store, of which 29 will be displayed unwrapped for the first time, Asda said, while all plants and flowers at the store are also being sold either unwrapped or with a paper wrapping. In a bid to incentivise customers to shop more sustainability, Asda said none of the loose and unwrapped products sold in the branch would cost more than their wrapped equivalents.

A new 'community zone' has also been set up at the store for pop-ups and partnerships with charities, and to showcase sustainable fashion lines produced by Asda's clothing brand, George.

"Today marks an important milestone in our journey as we tackle plastic pollution and help our customers to reduce, re-use and recycle," said Roger Burnley, the supermarket's chief executive. "We have always known that we couldn't go on this journey alone, so it is fantastic to work in tandem with more than twenty of our partners and suppliers, who have answered the call to test innovative sustainable solutions with us."

Asda has partners with a raft of product brands partners for on the trial store, including Quaker Oats, Lavazza, Radox, Persil, Kellogg's, PG Tips and Vimto, many of which are owned by consumer goods giant Unilever.

Burnley said the initiative had been launched in the wake of growing demand from customers for a reduction of single-use plastic. "We want to give them the opportunity to live more sustainably by offering them great product choices and value, underpinned by a promise that they won't pay more for greener options at Asda," he explained.

To coincide with today's opening, the supermarket has updated its plastic and sustainability strategy to include fresh commitments to remove three billion pieces of plastic from its own-brand products by 2025, introduce more than 40 refillable products by 2024, and to invest in 50 closed loop and circular projects by 2030.

Asda's flagship sustainability branch received plaudits from environmental campaigners, who have urged other major UK supermarkets to follow suit.

"By offering innovative refill stations, loose fruit and vegetables and plenty of sustainably sourced household goods, [Asda] have bought what used to be a niche shopping experience into the mainstream, all under one roof," said Nina Schrank, lead plastics campaigner at Greenpeace UK. "We hope that this store is the first of many. We need to see so much more of this from across the supermarket sector."

Schrank's comments were echoed by Christina Dixon, senior ocean campaigner at the Environmental Investigation Agency, who said the new store demonstrated "real vision". "To beat plastic pollution, we need bold system change and innovative approaches to re-use and refill, so we hope the lessons from this store can be scaled across the country and inspire sector-wide change to shift away from unnecessary and single-use plastics," she said.

Asda's new initiative is the latest of a number of moves from retailers designed to appeal to an increasingly sustainability-focused clientele. Last week, IKEA announced a new 'buy back' scheme that will see it repurchase old furniture from customers and resell it in second-hand sections of stores, while in August luxury department store Selfridges announced that it was launching a raft of repair, resale and rental initiatives.