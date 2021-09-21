Second Asda 'refill store' opens in Glasgow ahead of COP26

Asda has today opened its second 'refill store' in Toryglen, Glasgow, as part of its plans to remove three billion pieces of single use plastic from its business by 2025.

The Toryglen store has dedicated aisles for over 60 loose or unpackaged products such as pasta, rice, tea, and cereal from both Asda's own brand range and other brands, including Kellogg's, Napolina, Yorkshire Tea, and Unilever. Customers have the option of bringing their own containers or buying a reusable one in store.

"We have chosen Scotland as the location for our second refill store because it is an important market for Asda and a place where we regularly receive constructive feedback from our customers," said Susan Thomas, director of commercial sustainability at Asda. "This feedback is very important to us as we refine our refill offering in stores and work towards a goal of making refill and reuse part of every shopping trip.

"With COP26 coming to Glasgow, there has certainly been an increase in interest in environmental issues across the country, so to see refill land in the host city and with such engaged customers is a really important moment for us."

Asda previously opened a refill store in Leeds, last October and plans to open two more in Milton Keynes and York by the end of the year. The unpackaged products will be sold at the same price or cheaper than their packaged alternatives, the supermarket giant has said.

The refill aisles will also offer pre-filled Unilever products, such as Radox shower gel and Persil laundry in packaging that can be returned to the store for collection and reuse by Unilever. Household cleaning brand CIF will similarly have a bay in store for customers to refill bathroom and kitchen cleaning products, while P&G will have a refill bay for shampoos such as Aussie, Pantene, Head & Shoulders, and Herbal Essences.

On the opening of its first refill store in October, Asda committed to introducing at least 40 million refill products in the next three years and investing in 50 closed loop or circular projects in the next decade.

In related news, earlier this month Tesco launched a new reusable packaging service with Terracycle, called Loop, that introduces packaging that can be returned to the store, cleaned, and reused.