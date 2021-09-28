Nestlé, Coca-Cola and Natura top consumer-ranked list of green grocery brands

Nestlé and Coca-Cola have topped a list of brands most recognised by consumers around the world for their environmental impact in a report published this morning by research firm Kantar which explores global attitudes towards 'green' grocery shopping.

The research, which surveyed more than 90,000 people in 26 countries, reveals the aforementioned multinationals were the brands most frequently identified by shoppers for their environmental efforts, just ahead of Brazilian beauty giant Natura, Saudi dairy company Almarai, and Belgian cleaning products firm Ecover.

It also found that of the 10 brands that made Kantar's shortlist of brands picked out by consumers for their environmental credentials, five - including Natura and Ecover - had sustainability embedded into their business as a "core value proposition", according to the report.

The report also looked at which brands were perceived by consumers as doing most for society, and found six out of the top 10 brands had sustainability integrated into their business model: Tony's Chocolonely, Natura, Oriflame, Body Shop, Yves Rocher and Lush.

Nevertheless, the research results are likely to raise eyebrows among some enviornmental campaigners, given the significant impact of Nestlé, Coca-Cola and other consumer goods brands' packaging on plastic pollution worldwide. Along with PepsiCo, Coca-Cola and Nestlé have been ranked the most plastic polluting fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) firms for the last three years running in an audit managed by the Break Free From Plastic Campaign, with Coca-Cola topping the list each year.

The research also found roughly 38 per cent of households around the world responding to the survey were "eco-dismissers", shoppers who have little or no interest in the environment and making no steps to reduce their waste.

However, the report also found that environmental concern among households is rising worldwide, with children identified as the biggest influence on changing attitudes after product packaging. It found that the percentage of so-called ‘eco-active' households globally has grown from 16 per cent in 2019 to 22 per cent in 2021.

With consumer environmental awareness growing, Kantar predicted the 'green' grocery market was on course to exand rapidly over the coming years, calculting that FMCG and consumer packaged goods shopping by "eco-actives" could total $446bn in 2021, up from $70bn last year. The segment could grow to $925bn by 2026, expanding at a rate five times faster than the grocery market as a whole, it explained.

Guillaume Bacuvier, CEO of Kantar's Worldpanel division, cited the findings of evidence of growing appetite for grocery brands that embrace sustainable strategies, predicting that environmental concern among shoppers was set to grow rapidly over the coming five years.

"As a segment, the ‘eco-active market' will grow five times faster than the overall grocery market, so building a competitive advantage through your sustainability strategy represents a major opportunity for brands," he said. "Companies that get it right will reap the rewards, those that fail to act risk turning away a growing number of shoppers. Two-thirds of all shoppers have stopped purchasing a product or service which has a negative impact on the environment at least once."