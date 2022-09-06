Truss's first speech as PM touts vision for 'aspiration nation' characterised by tax cuts and business-led growth, but leaves out any mention of net zero, nature, or the climate crisis
Green business figures, politicians, think tanks, experts and more react to news that Britain has a new PM
Outgoing Prime Minister seeks green legacy, as he prepares to approve new nuclear plans and accelerate offshore wind development
But critics warn plans will do nothing to curb soaring energy bills in the near term, as Boris Johnson prepares to step up calls for green energy investment
Tory leadership hopeful pledges to 'turbocharge' home insulation rollout to cut energy bills and support climate goals
With EDF’s Sizewell C reportedly close to a government funding deal, the Tory leadership candidates are scrambling to identify credible fixes to the looming fuel poverty crisis
Solar Energy UK raps PM candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss for suggesting large solar farms pose risk to UK food security
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss seek to burnish green policy credentials as Tory leadership contest edges towards final fortnight – but beyond the rhetoric, how much more have we learned?
Conservative Environment Network calls for expansion of schemes for energy efficiency and heat pumps, alongside longer-term clarity to encourage green investment
Foreign Secretary promises to stop fields being filled with 'paraphernalia' like solar farms at latest hustings event, as net zero champion Chris Skidmore defects from Rishi Sunak campaign