Conservative Party leadership election

Liz Truss promises 'spades in the ground' to tackle energy crisis and drive UK growth

Politics

Truss's first speech as PM touts vision for 'aspiration nation' characterised by tax cuts and business-led growth, but leaves out any mention of net zero, nature, or the climate crisis

clock 06 September 2022 • 7 min read
Liz Truss named UK Prime Minister: The green economy reacts

Politics

Green business figures, politicians, think tanks, experts and more react to news that Britain has a new PM

clock 05 September 2022 • 16 min read
Reports: Boris Johnson poised to approve £30bn Sizewell C project

Politics

Outgoing Prime Minister seeks green legacy, as he prepares to approve new nuclear plans and accelerate offshore wind development

clock 31 August 2022 • 5 min read
'Fanciful solutions': Truss poised to unleash gas drilling 'frenzy'

Politics

But critics warn plans will do nothing to curb soaring energy bills in the near term, as Boris Johnson prepares to step up calls for green energy investment

clock 30 August 2022 • 8 min read
Rishi Sunak promises 'massive energy efficiency' programme if elected PM

Politics

Tory leadership hopeful pledges to 'turbocharge' home insulation rollout to cut energy bills and support climate goals

clock 24 August 2022 • 5 min read
Tory leadership contest goes nuclear, as Truss and Sunak face worsening energy crisis

Politics

With EDF’s Sizewell C reportedly close to a government funding deal, the Tory leadership candidates are scrambling to identify credible fixes to the looming fuel poverty crisis

clock 22 August 2022 • 9 min read
'The opposite is true': Solar industry rubbishes claims it poses threat to UK farmland

Solar

Solar Energy UK raps PM candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss for suggesting large solar farms pose risk to UK food security

clock 19 August 2022 • 7 min read
Tory leadership race: Truss and Sunak step up their net zero and nature rhetoric - but will the next PM deliver?

Politics

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss seek to burnish green policy credentials as Tory leadership contest edges towards final fortnight – but beyond the rhetoric, how much more have we learned?

clock 17 August 2022 • 14 min read
Can green Tories push the next PM to offer more support for insulation and heat pumps?

Politics

Conservative Environment Network calls for expansion of schemes for energy efficiency and heat pumps, alongside longer-term clarity to encourage green investment

clock 16 August 2022 • 7 min read
Liz Truss renews attacks on solar farms, vowing to free fields from 'paraphernalia'

Politics

Foreign Secretary promises to stop fields being filled with 'paraphernalia' like solar farms at latest hustings event, as net zero champion Chris Skidmore defects from Rishi Sunak campaign

clock 10 August 2022 • 6 min read
