Liz Truss named UK Prime Minister: The green economy reacts

BusinessGreen staff
Green business figures, politicians, think tanks, experts and more react to news that Britain has a new PM

Liz Truss has been named as UK's new Prime Minister today, having comfortably defeated her rival Rishi Sunak in this summer's Conservative Party leadership election. More than 172,000 votes were cast...

Collaboration can pave the way for a more sustainable and resilient food and packaging industry

There is a way to stop energy becoming unaffordable

Policy

From net zero factions to sewage spills: 10 green questions for the new Prime Minister

Liz Truss may have been confirmed as the next Prime Minister, but her approach to the big energy and environmental issues facing the UK remains remarkably opaque

clock 05 September 2022 • 14 min read
Politics

'I will deliver on the energy crisis': Liz Truss confirmed as new Prime Minister

BREAKING: Incoming Prime Minister promises to 'govern as a Conservative', as she pledges to tackle people's soaring bills and long term energy supply concerns

clock 05 September 2022 • 6 min read
Politics

Liz Truss talks up backing for renewables and fracking, preps energy price freeze plan

Likely next Prime Minister talks up renewables and prepares to immediately embark on massive market intervention, despite recent attacks on ‘Gordon Brown economics’

clock 05 September 2022 • 5 min read