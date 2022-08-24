Rishi Sunak promises 'massive energy efficiency' programme if elected PM

Rishi Sunak has promised to embark on "a programme of massive energy efficiency upgrades in people's homes" if he wins the race to become Britain's next Prime Minister, touting insulation measures as key to cutting bills, boosting energy security, and meeting the UK's climate goals.

The former Chancellor told BBC Radio Four's Today Programme this morning that he is planning to launch a major home insulation drive to help curb the impact of soaring bills this winter, as he described green home retrofit measures as "relatively low-cost, light-touch, quick interventions".

While Sunak has previously voiced his support for energy efficiency measures and hinted at the need for a fresh insulation programme, his comments this morning offer the strongest signal yet that he would look to launch a major new initiative to "turbocharge" insulation measures this winter and beyond.

"Things like loft insulation and cavity wall insulation - which the government actually already has money set aside for, but I think we can turbo-charge the delivery of - which not only will help us meet our climate objectives, they will save people hundreds and hundreds of pounds off their energy bills - not just this winter but for years to come - but also increase our energy security," Sunak said.

"Now that's the type of winning policy which if we have a government that can properly deliver that I think could make an enormous difference in helping us get through this crisis."

The plans mark something of a contrast with Sunak's previous stance on energy efficiency programmes, which saw him blamed for failing to approve more ambitious energy efficiency spending plans when at the Treasury.

However, the proposal for a major uptick in energy efficiency investment draws a dividing line with rival candidate Liz Truss, who is yet to provide details on how she would support energy efficiency programmes and has pledged to pause green levies on bills that help fund current domestic energy efficiency schemes.

Sunak's intervention comes as households brace for an expected rise in the energy price cap to over £3,500 from October, with current forecasts suggesting the cap could then rise even higher from January, potentially to over £4,200, leaving millions of people struggling to pay for heat and electricity.

The UK is particularly exposed to soaring global gas prices driven by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as the country derives around 40 per cent of its electricity from fossil gas and relies on it for the vast majority of its heating.

As a result, both Sunak and Truss are under increasing pressure to unveil fresh plans to support vulnerable households and businesses this winter, having faced accusations that their current fail to contend with the scale of the looming crisis.

This morning, Britain's biggest lobby group the CBI warned the crisis could push many viable businesses to the brink, while almost a third of UK firms said they expect soaring energy costs to stifle investment in future growth areas such as energy efficiency and the net zero transition. It also called on the government to embark on a major new energy efficiency drive for people's homes, alongside measures to support those businesses hit hardest by the crisis.

However, Truss - widely tipped as the frontrunner to succeed Boris Johnson in Downing Street - has remained tight-lipped over her plans. She has voiced broad support for energy efficiency, but has offered no firm commitments on the future of insulation programmes. Meanwhile, she has pledged to ditch green levies on energy bills, part of which are used to pay for the Energy Company Obligation (ECO) scheme that funds insulation upgrades for fuel poor homes.

Doug Parr, chief scientist for Greenpeace UK, welcomed Sunak's commitment to deliver a major energy efficiency drive this winter, and called on Truss to follow suit.

"Rolling out home upgrades to cut energy bills is the exact sort of policy needed to start tackling the long term crisis in energy bills," he said. "All eyes should now be on Liz Truss to see what she has to offer.

"It makes total sense to bolster UK homes so households aren't paying massive bills for heat that's simply disappearing through the roof or out the window," Parr continued. "Especially when that money ultimately goes into the pockets of greedy energy companies, drilling for fossil fuels that drive the climate crisis. Your move, Truss."

In related news, a fresh innovation scheme offering grants of between £5,000 and £10,000 to start-ups developing low carbon home heating and energy efficiency solutions specifically for low income households has been announced today by the Ebico Trust.

The charity, which has provided over £2m to help fight fuel poverty in the UK, said grants totalling £100,000 would be awarded over the next 12 months through the scheme in a bid to rapidly accelerate the development of energy efficiency focused clean tech solutions.

Ebico Trust CEO, Phil Levermore, said that while other grant schemes already existed on the market for such innovations, the decision making process behind these initiatives often took too long.

Ebico's scheme - dubbed Ignite - aims to offer a more straightforward process that would guarantee a response to an application within three months, he said.

"It's so difficult for innovators working in affordable low-carbon heating to scale their ideas," Levermore explained. "The solutions which are easiest to commercialise are those that would only be an option for higher-wealth households. As a result, lower income private homeowners are being left behind. They can't afford the very solutions which will reduce their energy consumption, carbon footprint and ultimately save them money. Unless this gap in the innovation pipeline is plugged, the drive to net zero will have the unintended consequence of creating a greater divide between rich and poor, and pushing more people into fuel poverty.

"Through Ignite with Ebico we want to address this problem by providing practical support which helps affordable, cleantech heating innovations get to market."

Working in partnership with start-up hub Sustainable Ventures, the grants are being offered to support innovators across six key areas: product viability; commercial potential and exploitation; investment readiness; technical scoping and feasibility assessment; logo and brand identity; and new product/service development.

The grant scheme opens for the first round of applications from 23 August until 15 September, with the deadline for the second round landing on 13 December.