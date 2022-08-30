'Fanciful solutions': Truss poised to unleash gas drilling 'frenzy'

Liz Truss is reportedly poised to approve a raft of new oil and gas drilling licenses, as one of her first acts if, as is widely expected, she is next week elected as Prime Minister.

In moves that will anger green groups and concern clean energy developers, the prospective Truss administration is preparing to put increased investment in domestic fossil fuel development at the heart of its response to the energy bills crisis engulfing the UK.

The Times reported this morning that Kwasi Kwarteng and Jacob Rees-Mogg - who are tipped to become Chancellor and Business Secretary, respectively, in a new Truss administration - have been meeting with fossil fuel industry bosses and working on plans to fast track a series of new North Sea oil and gas projects.

Specifically, the pair have been working on securing additional gas supplies from Norway to help guard against the risk of shortages in the event Russia fully halts exports to Europe this winter, alongside plans to boost domestic production.

The plans could see up to 130 new oil and gas drilling licenses awarded for fields in the North Sea, according to The Times, with the new government set to retain the tax breaks controversially included in the new windfall tax on oil and gas producers in a bid to drive further investment.

Separately, Truss is expected to try and advance campaign promises to enable new fracking projects in the UK where communities support them, although it remains unclear how the new government would build support for shale gas development at a time when polling shows it remains hugely unpopular with the public.

Oil and gas trade body Offshore Energies UK estimates the North Sea still contains gas and oil equivalent to about 15 billion barrels - equal to about 15 years of UK demand. The trade body also highlighted this month that the industry has already responded to the energy security crisis by boosting demand by 26 per cent in the first half of the year.

However, the plans are set to prove highly controversial, with critics arguing that any increase in UK oil and gas production will have a negligible impact on international wholesale prices and could threaten the UK's climate targets and undermine its clean energy transition. UK production is dwarfed by Russian energy exports to Europe, and as such analysts agree any increase in domestic production is unlikely to have much of an impact on wholesale prices.

There are also questions over the ability of companies operating in the North Sea to meaningfully boost production. Oil and gas production from the North Sea peaked in the early 2000s and has been in steady decline ever since, despite one of the most attractive tax environments in Europe for developers. Moreover, the government already operates a policy of maximum economic extraction from the basin and plans for new licenses were already confirmed in April's Energy Security Strategy.

As such, critics maintain that any new projects will take years to come online and even once they do they are unlikely to produce gas at sufficient prices to dampen global prices. In addition, green business groups are calling on the government to provide clarity on how Ministers intend to deliver planned new carbon capture and storage (CCS) and hydrogen capacity, to help ensure any increase in gas production does not lead to a breach in legally binding carbon targets.

Greenpeace UK's chief scientist Dr Doug Parr said the mooted plans would do nothing to help households and businesses struggling to pay their energy bills this winter.

"Unleashing a North Sea drilling frenzy isn't a plan to help bill payers but a gift to the fossil fuel giants already making billions from this crisis," he said. "New oil and gas could take a quarter of a century to pump out, will be eventually sold at global prices, and have no real impact on energy bills yet still fuel the climate crisis. Our gas dependence is what got us into this mess and doubling down on it won't get us out of it. New renewables are nine times cheaper than gas. Turbo-charging renewables and fixing our energy-wasting homes by investing in insulation is the quickest way to reduce our gas dependence and bring energy bills under control.

"If Liz Truss really wants to help cash-strapped households, she should bring in an energy bill freeze alongside extra financial support for the poorest households, partly funded by properly taxing the astronomical profits of oil and gas companies."

Labour's Shadow Climate Change and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband offered a similarly scathing assessment of the plan.

"As energy bills soar for households across the country, Liz Truss is offering nothing to help them now or in the future," he said. "She opposes a windfall tax on the eye-watering profits oil and gas companies are making, and would block onshore wind and solar, the cheapest forms of homegrown power, having overseen the closure of our gas storage in government.

"Meanwhile, she's touting fanciful solutions like fracking which the government itself previously concluded is unsafe, will not help our energy security, nor cut bills, and is opposed by local communities. Once again we see that the Tories have nothing to say about the problems they've created over 12 years of failure, which has left bills higher and our country less secure."

Tessa Khan, director of Uplift, which is part of the Warm this Winter coalition, accused the Truss campaign of giving people "false hope". "This announcement suggests that Liz Truss has no real answers to the energy price crisis that is going to affect millions of people this winter," she said. "For starters, she isn't announcing anything new: the UK already has a policy of ‘maximising' the amount of oil and gas we get from the North Sea and the government was always planning to issue new licenses this Autumn. Her doubling down on oil and gas is just more rhetoric rather than action.

"What is shocking about this announcement is that it suggests that she is prepared to give people false hope. New North Sea oil and gas will do nothing to solve the crisis we face, which is one of affordability. Kwasi Kwarteng, tipped to be the next Chancellor, has publicly conceded that new domestic production will not lower bills. Plus, the geology of the basin means that most of what's left is oil, which we largely export, and it takes, on average 28 years to go from licensing a field to production, if they produce anything at all. Around 200 licences have been issued to companies since 2014 but barely a handful of these are producing any oil and gas today."

She added that what was now needed from the government was "a coherent plan for keeping people warm this winter and - with gas prices expected to stay high for at least three years - winters to come".

"This means more emergency support for people struggling now and action to move the UK off gas through a national rollout of home insulation and renewable energy, which is currently nine times cheaper than UK gas," she said. "Truss and her team need to spend less time talking to the oil and gas majors that are profiting from people's poverty and start reaching for genuine solutions that will make a difference to people's lives."

Meanwhile, outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to this week deliver a major speech on the UK's energy security in which he is expected to highlight the crucial role offshore wind and nuclear projects should play in bolstering domestic energy generation. Johnson's planned intervention was welcomed by MPs on the 'green wing' of the Conservative Party, but it is also expected to highlight divisions within the Party over the extent to which the government's net zero strategy should form the basis for its response to the energy security crunch.

Elsewhere, calls are continuing to grow for the Truss campaign to provide more details on how it plans to help households and businesses cope with energy bills that have in some cases more than trebled over the past year.

Over the weekend, the campaign initially briefed the press that its response would remain focused on tax cuts, with a halving of VAT and cuts to income tax under consideration. But numerous commentators have highlighted how such a plan would do little to help the poorest household or the business community.

Today the British Takeaway Campaign became the latest business group to write to the government warning that thousands of viable busiunesses are at risk of bankruptcy as a result of soaring energy bills.

"Day after day, Britain's smallest restaurants are having to close their doors for good," said Ibrahim Dogus, Chair of the British Takeaway Campaign. "This isn't only detrimental to the Treasury's tax take, but to our communities and culture... The government has waited until the last moment to act before, but now cannot be one of those times. It must work with the Conservative leadership candidates on a plan to support Britain's smallest restaurants before it's too late. Restaurants are going bust every single day, and the hundreds that have signed this letter, and the many more the British Takeaway Campaign represents, don't want to be another boarded up shop."