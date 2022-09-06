Liz Truss promises 'spades in the ground' to tackle energy crisis and drive UK growth

Liz Truss has promised to transform the UK into an "aspiration nation" characterised by tax cuts, regulatory reform, and business-led growth and investments in her first speech as Prime Minister, as she touted boosting the economy, tackling the worsening energy crisis and supporting the NHS as the top three priorities for her new government.

Speaking outside Downing Street on a wet London afternoon earlier, Truss delivered a brief four-minute speech that offered scant detail of her strategy for tackling the multitude of challenges facing the UK this winter, from soaring inflation and energy price volatility to NHS waiting lists and worsening climate impacts.

Truss' speech make any direct mention of net zero, renewable energy nor the environment, despite her having promised in recent weeks to "double down" on decarbonisation efforts in government.

But the new Prime Minister promised to unveil an emergency plan to support homes and businesses struggling with soaring winter energy bills later this week, while touting a "bold plan to grow the economy through tax cuts and reform" and promising a new surge in infrastructure development.

"I will cut taxes to reward hard work and boost business-led growth and investments," she said. "I will cut drive reform in my mission to get the UK working, building and growing. We'll get spades in the ground to make sure people are not facing unaffordable energy bills. And we will also make sure that we are building hospitals, schools, roads, and broadband."

Truss conceded the country faced "severe global headwinds caused by Russia's appalling war in Ukraine and the aftermath of Covid", but argued that "we have what it takes to tackle these challenges". "Of course it won't be easy, but we can do it," she said.

The new PM also promised to "deal hands on with the energy crisis caused by Putin's war" by taking action this week "to deal with energy bills and to secure our future energy supply". But she gave away nothing in the way of fresh policy details, leaving businesses to wait until the new support package is announced in full, potentially on Thursday.

"Our country was built by people who get things done," said Truss. "We have huge reserves of talent of energy and determination. I am confident that together we can ride out the storm, we can rebuild our economy, and we can become the modern, brilliant Britain that I know we can be. This is our vital mission to ensure opportunity and prosperity for all people, and future generations. I am determined to deliver."

Widespread media reports suggest Truss and her team are preparing to unleash a sweeping new energy package plan that would cap domestic energy bills at around £2,500 until at least the end of this year, and potentially for up to 18 months.

But a day of contradictory media briefing about the precise nature of the new plan and how it will be funded fuelled speculation about how it is likely to work in practice and whether it will be sufficient to limit the impact of soaring energy bills.

According to reports, the Truss administration is planning to impose a cap on the wholesale price of gas, with the government stepping in to subsidise the difference between the new price cap and the true market price of fossil gas, effectively handing billions of pounds of taxpayer cash to gas companies.

There are conflicting reports as to the potential price tag attached to such a policy, with various commentators putting the cost at between £90bn and potentially as high as £200bn, depending on various factors such as the on-going price of gas and how long the cap remains in place. For context, the government's furlough scheme which supported millions of UK workers during successive pandemic lockdowns in 2020 and 2021 is estimated to have come at a cost of around £70bn.

It also remains unclear as to how the government would look to cover the huge costs. Initial reports suggested the government would claw the money back over the course of 10 to 20 years with a new levy on energy bills, but the de facto loan scheme was apparently ruled out later in the day with separate reports suggesting the cost of the new subsidies would be met through general taxation.

Truss is thought to have ruled out extending the windfall tax on energy firms that have enjoyed hefty profits as gas prices have soared over the past year, despite demands from Labour for the windfall tax on oil and gas companies to be extended.

The new package is expected to cap household energy bills at around £2,400 a year with the planned £400 per household grant and the removal of green levies from bills then taking bills down to current levels.

The mooted proposals received a mixed welcome from economists. Some argued it would help curb inflation and rising levels of fuel poverty, while also helping business cope with surging energy costs. However, others warned that by dampening the price signal the new approach would limit the incentive for people to save energy and could heighten the risk of energy shortages. Critics also argued the support package was not particularly well targeted, with a sizeable chunk of support going to wealthy households.

Meanwhile, Truss is this evening expected to immediately begin confirming cabinet members, with pressure to get most of her top team in place before she faces Labour leader Keir Starmer during her first PMQs in Parliament tomorrow lunchtime.

Many of the top Cabinet roles are thought to have been decided, with Truss loyalist and former Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng expected to take over as Chancellor, fuelling hopes that his support for the net zero transition and clean tech sectors could result in more green economy-friendly policymaking at the Treasury.

However, Jacob Rees-Mogg - who has frequently voiced scepticism over the seriousness of climate change and the economic benefits of net zero - is heavily tipped to take over at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), in what will be widely seen as a major blow for the UK's climate agenda.

Reports earlier today suggested the arch-Brexiteer could even be poised to take on junior climate and energy ministerial roles at the department, after at least two Tory MPs opted against serving under him, with concerns over his climate views thought to be a major factor in their turning down the role.

Greg Hands, who had served as Energy Minister at BEIS under Johnson but backed Rishi Sunak for Tory leader during this summer's leadership election, is also set to leave the Department, according to reports.

Rishi-backer Greg Hands is getting cleared out after his summer attacks on Team Truss - apparently they haven't asked him to stay.



Sounds like concerns about JRM's climate views have left her unable to fill it — Natasha Clark (@NatashaC) September 6, 2022

According to the Guardian, Chris Skidmore, a vocal suporter of the government's net zero plans who switched his backing from Rishi Sunak to Liz Truss during the campaign, was approached twice by the Truss team about the Energy and Climate Minister role. But he rebuffed them, as the job would not allow him to attend cabinet.

Elsewhere, Ranil Jayawardena has been widely reported as the likely successor to George Eustice as Environment Secretary, giving the former International Trade Minister crucial oversight of nature, farming, and water policy. It comes after challenging summer of drought and sewage leaks that have heavily impacted nature and farmers, as Defra gears up to deliver a host of fresh legally-binding environmental targets as well as new post-Brexit agricultural subsidy schemes.

And Truss is expected to confirm the appointments of Suella Braverman as Home Secretary and James Cleverly as Foreign Secretary, as part of a Cabinet that is expected to be almost entirely dominated by her most loyal backers.

Rishi Sunak is expected to move to the backbenches following his defeat in the Tory leadership, however, rather than take up a role in Truss's cabinet, while net zero sceptic Lord Frost is also unlikely to take a government role, according to The Telegraph.