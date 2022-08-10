Liz Truss renews attacks on solar farms, vowing to free fields from 'paraphernalia'

Liz Truss has doubled down on her criticism of solar developments in the UK, vowing that she would stop people from "filling fields with paraphernalia like solar farms" and ensure farmland is instead used for crops and livestock.

Speaking at a hustings event in Darlington yesterday, the favourite to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister reiterated a pledge from last week to "change the rules" to make it more difficult for clean energy developers to build solar plants on land in England and Wales.

The move has sparked major concerns among climate campaigners and energy industry insiders, who have warned moves to further restrict onshore renewables development will hamper the UK's drive to reach net zero emissions by mid-century and exacerbate consumers' exposure to volatile and expensive fossil fuel markets that have triggered the UK's worst cost-of-living crisis in decades.

Observers have also pointed to a disconnect between Truss' plan to support gas fracking projects in places where communities support it, and her disavowal of solar projects, despite polling showing solar developments are significantly more popular with the public.

Solar industry insiders have also noted that solar panels can be co-located with many forms of livestock production; that most solar projects are planned on land that is not deemed 'high value' for agricultural use; that solar plants cover less than one tenth of one per cent of UK land - taking up far less space than airports, quarries, or golf courses; and that the technology can play a key role in bolstering the UK's energy security and curbing soaring energy bills.

But at yesterday's hustings event, Truss once again argued that tightening the rules around solar generation would benefit farmers. "What we want is crops, and we want livestock," she told Tory members as she vowed to crack down on all forms of "paraphernalia" in fields.

Both Truss and Sunak have impressed on Conservative members that they intend to tighten up the rules around onshore clean energy generation if elected as the next Prime Minister. Sunak has also indicated he would restrict solar development on farmland and reverse proposed moves by the government to allow onshore wind farm development in England in places where communities express an interest in hosting such projects.

In a statement last week, Chris Hewett, CEO of trade group Solar Energy UK, said the industry was "deeply concerned" by both candidates views on solar, which he noted were "clearly out of line with public opinion".

"[Solar farms] offer cheap, clean power and time and again have been proven to be popular with the public," he said. "Yet the two candidates for Prime Minister are falling over themselves to say how much they dislike solar farms. How did we end up in this alternate universe?"

Truss' renewed attack on the solar industry comes as one of the Conservative party's biggest champions for climate action, Chris Skidmore, became the first Conservative MP to publicly switch his backing from Sunak to Truss.

Announcing his decision to switch teams in a comment piece in The Telegraph, Skidmore said he had "grown increasingly concerned" by the Sunak campaign's "consistently changing position, especially on the economy, to chase votes".

Skidmore is one of the Tory party's most vocal supporters of the UK's net zero strategy and formed the Net Zero Support Group of Conservative MPs to act as a counterweight to the Net Zero Scrutiny Group formed by Steve Baker and Craig Mackinlay that has led attacks on the government's climate policies.

The move means Skidmore now finds himself in the same camp as Baker, Mackinlay, and other prominent critics of the UK's net zero plans, such as Lord David Frost, all of whom have been prominent backers of Truss' candidacy.

Frost, who is tipped for a senior position in Truss' government, claimed in a report this week that "current evidence" does "not support the assertion that the UK faces a climate emergency". He said the next prime minister should stop focusing on "medieval technology" like offshore wind turbines and promoting "unsatisfactory" electric cars.

But Skidmore today insisted Truss "has what it takes" to deliver a net zero emission economy by 2050, arguing she boasted "a clear plan for our country and economy, truly Conservative principles and a positive vision for the future".

He said Truss was committed to delivering on climate goals after playing a key role in the delivery of the COP26 Climate Summit last November. "She played her part at COP26, the biggest international summit we have ever hosted," he wrote. "She is resolute in building on its historic success by achieving net zero emissions in 2050 in a way that doesn't harm people or businesses."

The Sunak camp was quick to question Skidmore's motives with a source telling the Times: "it's amazing what people will do for a peerage when they are about to lose their seat".

At yesterday's hustings event, Truss reiterated her promise to introduce a temporary moratorium on green levies on energy bills, which raise funds for energy efficiency programmes and cover the cost of historic and legally-binding clean energy contracts, arguing this will help households deal with the cost of living crisis. However, her campaign is still yet to clarify whether this moratorium would simply stop funding such schemes or instead see the cost covered through general taxation.

Commentators have pointed out such move would shave just £150 off annual bills that are expected to hit £3,582 for an average household in October and then rise to £4,266 early next year.

"Green levies pay for the UKs biggest insulation scheme - ECO," Ed Matthew, campaigns director at environmental think tank E3G noted on Twitter. "If this levy is 'suspended' the insulation industry will collapse, creating tens of thousands of job losses and destroying the best long term solution to lower energy bills."

The Truss campaign team has not responded to a request for comment about how any temporary moratorium on green levies on energy bills would work in practice.

When questioned at the event about how she would help households deal with soaring energy bills this winter, Truss said she did not want to give "handouts" to people struggling with bills, preferring to prioritise tax cuts. But critics warned tax cuts would not help many of the UK's poorest households and would only cover a small proportion of the anticipated increase in energy bills.

Truss' latest promises to slow clean energy development and slash insulation funding come as documents seen by Bloomberg reveal the government is preparing for the risk of blackouts in January under a plausible worst case scenario where cold weather combines with disruption to energy imports.

A "reasonable worst-case scenario" featured in a winter contingency plan drawn up by the government calculates the UK could face an electricity capacity shortfall totalling about a sixth of peak demand next year, even after emergency coal plants have been fired up. This could lead to organised blackouts for industry and households, it states.

Meanwhile, Sunak's faltering campaign yesterday published a new 'Ten Point Plan for Great Britain' that made little mention of the looming energy crisis or the net zero transition.

The plan promised to temporarily scrap VAT on energy bills "to support every family through the winter", but provided no further details on how to curb energy bills and enhance energy efficiency.

It also pledged to protect the green belt by "building homes on brownfield sites, [delivering] faster development of homes with planning permission, and blocking any inappropriate development on our Green Belt".