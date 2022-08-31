Reports: Boris Johnson poised to approve £30bn Sizewell C project

Boris Johnson will this week attempt to place clean energy and energy security at the heart of his legacy, with reports suggesting he is poised to give approval to the £30bn Sizewell C nuclear project in Suffolk before leaving office.

According to The Times, the outgoing Prime Minister is to give final approval to the project before he leaves office this week, signing off on a support package that would allow the project to proceed.

Speaking yesterday, Johnson acknowledged that soaring energy bills mean the UK faces a tough period "through to next year", but he again expressed confidence that his successor would "provide a further package of support for helping people with the cost of energy".

He also reiterated that steps were being taken to enhance the UK's long term energy security, primarily through investment in new nuclear and offshore wind capacity.

"We are going to have a long-term British energy security strategy, and we are putting in more nuclear - you're going to be hearing more about that later this week," he said on a visit to Dorset.

He also promised that the government would deliver "absolutely shedloads of wind power", while again arguing that the crisis was a direct result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "Be in absolutely no doubt that the gas price is being driven by what Putin did in Ukraine," he said. "I'm not going to shrink from this - it is going to be tough in the months to come, it's going to be tough through to next year, and that's because of Putin's war in Ukraine. But we're going to get through it."

Johnson is set to deliver a major speech this week in which he is expected to argue that the UK's response to the gas crisis should centre on a rapid increase in investment in clean energy.

Separately today, The Telegraph reported the government is working on potential reforms to planning rules designed to reduce the time it takes to deliver new nuclear and offshore wind projects. Specifically, it is hoped that the time it takes to secure planning approval for new offshore wind farms could be reduced from four years to just one year.

The focus on clean energy investment is likely to be interpreted in some quarters as a dividing line with Johnson's likely successor, Liz Truss, who has signalled her support for new nuclear and renewables projects, but has also chosen to focus on plans for new investment in North Sea oil and gas drilling as her primary mechanism for boosting UK domestic energy supplies.

Reports this morning suggested Brexit Opportunities Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg, who has been a vocal supporter of controversial fracking projects and has historically voiced scepticism about the UK's decarbonisation plans, has been tipped for promotion to Business Secretary.

There were also reports that some members of Truss' campaign team were concerned about the government's plan to take a stake in the Sizewell C project, warning that the spending commitment could limit her ability to deliver tax cuts.

However, The Times reported today that Kwasi Kwarteng, who is tipped to become Chancellor under Truss, is said to be "100 per cent" behind the Sizewell C project after leading negotiations in his present role as Business Secretary.

In related news, Kwarteng yesterday confirmed the government and regulators had reached an agreement with Centrica to re-open the Rough gas storage facility, which was closed in 2017 after the company decided it was uneconomic to repair without government support.

After months of work, the UK oil and gas regulator has today granted the required approvals and consents to @Centricaplc to open the Rough gas storage facility off the East Yorkshire coast.https://t.co/uyHDgfZUus — Kwasi Kwarteng (@KwasiKwarteng) August 30, 2022

In the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine the closure of the site has been blamed for undermining the UK's energy security, as it limited the ability of energy firms to store gas ahead of a winter when analysts are warning Europe could face supply shortages.

The risk of such shortages was further underlined today by reports Russia has halted gas supplies via its Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, citing a need for essential maintenance work. Shipments through the pipeline have already been restricted in recent months, with supply at 40 per cent of capacity in June and 20 per cent of capacity in July, fuelling fears Russia is deliberately restricting exports to impose economic pain on Europe in retaliation for the sanctions introduced following its illegal invasion of Ukraine.

Germany's economy minister, Robert Habeck, said earlier this month that the Nord Stream pipeline was "fully operational" and there were no technical issues, despite claims by Moscow to the contrary.

The latest developments came as wholesale gas prices fell yesterday, in response to reports the European Commission is fast-tracking reforms that could minimise wholesale gas markets role in setting wholesale power prices.

Day-ahead UK wholesale gas price tumbled by more than 20 per cent to 447p per therm on Tuesday, while the month-ahead contract dropped by a quarter, to 473p per therm, driven by reports the Commission is preparing a new emergency support package and news that several major gas storage sites have been able to refill their reserves faster than expected.

Gas prices remain near historic highs, but the drop in prices will fuel hopes that if Europe can get through the winter with minimal disruption to energy supplies it could yet deliver on its goal to fully end Russian energy exports.

Separately, the Daily Mail reported today that Truss was set to back government proposals to fully exempt energy intensive businesses from green levy charges, extending current exemptions from 85 per cent to 100 per cent.

The government launched a consultation on the changes earlier in the summer and the Truss campaign looks set to rubber stamp the proposals, if as expected it forms the next government.