Tory leadership contest goes nuclear, as Truss and Sunak face worsening energy crisis

Michael Holder
clock • 9 min read
An artist's render of Sizewell C nuclear power station | Credit: EDF
Image:

An artist's render of Sizewell C nuclear power station | Credit: EDF

With EDF’s Sizewell C reportedly close to a government funding deal, the Tory leadership candidates are scrambling to identify credible fixes to the looming fuel poverty crisis

There are now just days to go until Britain's energy regulator officially confirms how much average domestic bills will rise for the autumn period, with concerns growing that the scale of the resulting...

Michael Holder
Michael Holder

More on Politics

The book warns that directionless economic growth is destroying societies and the planet | Credit: iStock
Policy

'We need a new paradigm': Can the world ditch 'directionless' growth for a fairer, net zero economy?

A 'giant leap' in economic thinking is needed to stave off climate and societal catastrophe, according to a group of leading experts

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 23 August 2022 • 7 min read
Government again rejects calls for energy-saving drive
Policy

Government again rejects calls for energy-saving drive

Government insists energy use remains a 'decision for individuals', as accused Liz Truss of having 'sewage on her hands' over water quality spending cuts

James Murray
James Murray
clock 23 August 2022 • 4 min read
'Street-by-street': How the government could tackle 'energy crisis hotspots'
Policy

'Street-by-street': How the government could tackle 'energy crisis hotspots'

Friends of the Earth and the New Economics Foundation call on government to invest £15bn in improving housing stock in response to surging energy bills this winter

Amber Rolt
clock 22 August 2022 • 6 min read