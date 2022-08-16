Can green Tories push the next PM to offer more support for insulation and heat pumps?

Conservative Environment Network calls for expansion of schemes for energy efficiency and heat pumps, alongside longer-term clarity to encourage green investment
A group of green Tories have set out a £9bn winter bills crisis action plan recommending Britain's next Prime Minister unleashes further funding to insulate fuel poor homes, expands the government's heat...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports, exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial