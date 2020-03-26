Boris Johnson
Missing the point? Understanding environmental policy under a Conservative government
Viridor's Tim Rotheray argues the environmental movement needs to modify its approach so as to harness the Conservative government's stated commitment to climate action and environmental progress
Net Zero gets the royal treatment
This week brought positive mood music from the Johnson government on climate action
Queen's Speech: Government to make accelerating net zero plans a top priority
Government puts green policies at centre of its plans, setting out measures to boost offshore wind, drive green infrastructure development, and tackle plastic waste
'We must get our own house in order': CCC urges immediate net zero action from government
UK's climate advisors set key priorities for Boris Johnson's government in 2020 and beyond, urging him to 'seize opportunity' of landslide election win
What Boris Johnson's government needs to do to show it is serious on climate change
After his landslide victory, Boris Johnson declared his ambition to make his country 'the cleanest, greenest on Earth'. Here's what he needs to do to prove it, writes Rebecca Willis of Lancaster University
Reports: Number 10 planning to revive Department of Energy and Climate Change
Minor reshuffle expected today as Boris Johnson prepares to replace Environment Minister Zac Goldsmith
Conservatives secure landslide election victory, as calls build for fast-tracked climate action
Boris Johnson leads party to historic election victory, with the Prime Minister facing immediate calls for government to deliver on promise of 'green industrial revolution'
Does anyone deserve the green business vote?
The one upside to this miserable election has been the clear mandate for the net zero transition, but with all parties promising to bolder climate action who should green business types vote for?
Channel 4 confirms first ever TV election debate on climate crisis for this Thursday
Broadcaster invites Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage to join leaders from Labour, Lib Dems, Green Party and the SNP in head-to-head debate
Conservative Manifesto: Party promises green home upgrade drive in pursuit of net zero goal
Manifesto to reiterate support for net zero by 2050 target and deliver new £6.3bn fund to help improve energy efficiency of fuel poor households
Channel 4 to host first ever leaders debate on climate change
Leaders of Labour, Liberal Democrat, Green Party and SNP have all promised to attend, but no word on whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson will take part
Leaders' debate: Johnson and Corbyn warn of 'colossal', 'massive' climate issue
Environmental issues get only a fleeting mention in largely underwhelming TV debate between the two men vying to be the next Prime Minister
'Green Industrial Revolution': Johnson promises R&D-fuelled clean tech drive
Conservatives unveil plans to double R&D funding and accelerate offshore wind, CCS, and EV charging development, as Johnson faces criticism over flood response
Greenest Government (N)ever?
Boris Johnson promises a 'clean energy revolution' and the government deserves plaudits for its track record, but credibility is undermined by a refusal to reckon with the Tories' environmental failures
'Clean energy revolution': Boris Johnson to promise post-Brexit green boost
Prime Minister selects electric vehicle factory as backdrop for first major speech of election campaign, as Tories prepare to make environment a top manifesto priority
Labour: 'This election is our last chance to tackle the climate emergency'
Party launches stinging attack on Conservatives' green record, as government misses a parliamentary deadline to come forward with a climate emergency plan
The (Climate) Crisis Election
The next six weeks promises to deliver the greenest - and the dirtiest - election in British history
Brexit Deal: Government faces growing calls to beef up environmental protections
As government loses crunch vote on rushed timetable for Withdrawal Agreement Bill, MPs table amendment to stop backsliding on environmental standards
Brexit deal in the balance: Environmental protection emerges as crunch issue
Parliament again defers decision on latest Withdrawal Agreement, amidst warnings Boris Johnson's deal is 'high risk' for the environment
Green Brexit or no deal chaos? How the Brexit deal offers a path without a destination
Without environmental standards enshrined within Withdrawal Agreement, green experts fear Boris Johnson's new Brexit deal leaves the door open for a deregulatory blitz
Brexit and the Climate Emergency Committee
Amidst yesterday's latest round of Brexit chaos and division there was an unexpected but hugely important silver lining to be found
Breaking: Brexit deal announced, reports suggest 'level playing field' on green rules could be maintained
Boris Johnson declares deal will allow UK to 'move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment', but questions remain over whether agreement can secure Parliamentary majority
Boris Johnson to chair new climate cabinet committee
Prime Minister will lead new Cabinet-level body to oversee decarbonisation drive across Whitehall
Detail not delay: Six things green businesses want from the Environment Bill
The government is preparing to publish its long-awaited Environment Bill - and its contents will be crucial to post-Brexit green governance