'Go nuclear, go large': Johnson hails potential for new nuclear and offshore wind in Sizewell C speech

Boris Johnson has today delivered one of his final speeches before stepping down as Prime Minister, travelling to the Sizewell nuclear plant in Suffolk to confirm that the government is to invest £700m in plans to build a new reactor at the site.

In a wide-ranging speech and question and answer session on the looming energy crisis facing the UK, Johnson urged his successor to deliver on the government's plans to approve one new nuclear project a year through to 2030 and accelerate the expansion of the country's booming offshore wind industry.

He argued that had the Hinkley Point C nuclear project been approved earlier it could have slashed bills this year by £3bn and stressed that offshore wind projects were now nine times cheaper than gas power.

"That's why we need to pull our national finger out and get on with Sizewell C," he said. "That's why we're putting £700m into the deal, just part of the £1.7bn of government funding available for developing a large-scale nuclear project to final investment stage (FID) in this parliament."

The deal will effectively see the government take a stake in the project in a move that it is hoped will help developer EDF attract further investors. Some experts have warned it is not yet clear additional investment can be secured, but Johnson insisted that he was "absolutely confident that it will get over the line, and we will get it over the line because it would be absolute madness not to".

As such he urged his successor, who is widely tipped to be Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, to "go nuclear, go large, go with Sizewell C".

Reports have suggested that Truss is likely to continue to back the project, despite some disquiet within her team that the investment could restrict the new government's ability to push through promised tax cuts.

Taking questions after the speech, Johnson said that he would "give my full and unqualified support to whoever takes over from me".

But he then aimed a thinly veiled swipe at the Truss campaign's plans to revive fracking the UK, arguing those "who think hydrocarbons are the only answer" are wrong and warning fracking was unlikely to "be the panacea some suggest".

"On fracking, I am not intellectually, morally opposed to this at all," he said. "I think that if we could, you know, frack effectively and cheaply in this country, that would be a positive and beneficial thing. I have to say, I am just slightly dubious it will prove to be a panacea. I would much rather that we focused on the things where we are brilliant and where the environmental damage is really minimal, like offshore wind… Of course, we need a diversified policy where local communities want different solutions, they should be allowed to go for different solutions. But I don't think that [fracking] solution is going to be the panacea that some people suggest."

"Tell everybody who thinks hydrocarbons are the only answer and we should get fracking and all that: offshore wind is now the cheapest form of electricity in this country," he added.

Johnson also for the first time this summer offered advice to the public on saving energy in response to soaring energy costs, highlighting how new and efficient kettles could save households £10 a year on their bills.

And he reiterated his prediction that the next Prime Minister would come forward with a significant new support package to help households and businesses cope with soaring bills, arguing that it was "clear that come the new administration, there is going to be a further package".

"We have the fiscal firepower to sort it out," he said. "We do have a robust employment situation, we have the revenues coming to the exchequer to enable us to help people. That gives us the strength to continue to support people."

His comments came as Liz Truss, the frontrunner to replace Johnson, wrote in The Sun that plans were being developed to deliver rapid tax cuts and help protect people from soaring energy bills. But she argued that it was not appropriate to provide detailed plans until the identity of the new Prime Minister is confirmed.

Meanwhile, the government today continued to face fierce criticism over its handling of the energy crisis and its response to soaring gas prices.

Doug Parr, chief scientist at Greenpeace UK, argued the money invested in the Sizewell C project could "could insulate huge numbers of draughty homes, and cut next year's bills, instead of being thrown onto the slow-burning financial bonfire that is EDF, to increase our bills for decades".

"Construction of this reactor type has gone massively over budget and over schedule whenever they try to build it in Europe, and isn't operating as advertised anywhere," he said. "The funding model adopted to pay for it was tried in the USA, and North Carolina households are still paying for a nuclear reactor that was never built as the company went bust. The contrast between these lumbering white elephants and the dynamic, cost cutting, innovative technologies in the renewables sector could barely be more striking."

In addition, the Liberal Democrats today published a new analysis showing that growth in renewable energy has fallen to its slowest rate since 2010. The party said the latest government figures show that total renewable capacity grew by just two per cent to 47.8GW in 2020, and by just three per cent in 2021. In contrast, the increase in renewables capacity routinely topped 20 per cent during the first half of the 2010s.

"Hearing Boris Johnson call for more renewable energy will anger many people who know it is his government that has failed to invest in cheap green energy," said Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey. "Under the Conservatives, the UK renewables industry has been neglected to the point where coal power stations are being fired up. The country has been left overly reliant on gas, worsening the crisis we are now facing which is hitting families in the pocket.

"The millions facing sky-high energy bills this winter could have had cheaper bills and warmer homes if it wasn't for Boris Johnson's failure to invest in renewable energy as Liberal Democrats did in government."

In contrast, Johnson today accused former Lib Dem leader Nick Clegg, as well as former Labour leaders Gordon Brown and Tony Blair, of failing to deliver new nuclear power plants, arguing that the nuclear industry had been a victim of "a chronic case of politicians not being able to see beyond the political cycle".

The latest developments came as a new analysis from the International Monetary Fund found the energy crisis is hitting UK household budgets harder than any country in western Europe, despite the fact the UK is less directly reliant on Russian gas exports.

The report found that the UK's high level of reliance on gas for heating and power combined with some of the least efficient homes in Europe meant households and businesses were more exposed to soaring wholesale gas prices compared to neighbouring countries.

Jess Ralston, at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit, said: "The government currently has no serious plan for cutting our gas dependency, so the new prime minister would need to rapidly ramp up existing energy efficiency programmes. With the gas price so high, the return on this investment would be extraordinarily quick."

Separately, wholesale gas prices continued to fall today in response to reports the EU is close to finalising a fresh package of measures to help avert the risk of winter energy shortages and news that some countries were ahead of schedule in refilling gas storage facilities.

Want to find out more about the net zero transition and how businesses are seizing the opportunities on offer? Sign up now for the Net Zero Festival, which will take place in London on September 28th and 29th.