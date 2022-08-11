Energy bill crisis: Further fiscal measures are job for next PM, Boris Johnson insists

Boris Johnson this morning pressed Britain's leading energy firms to ramp up investment in North Sea oil and gas, renewables, biomass, and nuclear projects to help strengthen domestic energy security, during crisis talks with industry representatives.

Amid mounting pressure on Ministers to offer further support for vulnerable households and businesses facing the threat of soaring energy bills this winter, the Prime Minister and key cabinet colleagues - including Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng and Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi - met today with energy industry leaders to discuss Britain's looming energy supply crunch and surging energy costs.

Following the meeting, the government issued a statement stressing that it would "continue to evaluate the extraordinary profits seen in certain parts of the electricity generation sector and the appropriate and proportionate steps to take". But it stopped short of announcing any fresh measures or any reforms to the existing windfall tax on oil and gas companies, deferring any decisions on further support packages to Johnson's eventual successor.

The government conceded the UK's energy market was "not always functioning for consumers" and that "extraordinarily high bills will ultimately damage energy companies".

But Johnson, who is due to exit Downing Street next month after being forced to announce his resignation earlier in the summer, said it would be for the next Prime Minister - who is set to be announced on 5 September - to make any significant fiscal decisions, placing the onus on Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss to set out how they intend to respond to domestic energy bills that could top £4,000 a year this winter and growing concerns the UK could face blackouts in the event of further gas supply disruptions.

"We know that this will be a difficult winter for people across the UK, which is why we are doing everything we can to support them and must continue to do so," Johnson said in a statement released after the meeting. "Following our meeting today, we will keep urging the electricity sector to continue working on ways we can ease the cost of living pressures and to invest further and faster in British energy security."

The energy industry has long maintained that it is planning to invest billions of pounds in the UK's clean energy transition over the coming decade. But it has also warned that it would be able to move faster in delivering these investments if the government relaxed planning restrictions on onshore renewables projects, fast tracked offshore wind farm planning processes, provided clarity on the policy framework for new hydrogen, CCS, and nuclear projects, and boosted funding for energy efficiency programmes - all of which the government has to date failed to deliver.

The talks were attended by senior executives from a host of major energy suppliers, green energy developers, and renewables investors, including EDF, RWE, Drax, E.ON, Orsted, Uniper, Natoinal Grid, SSE, ScottishPower, Centrica, Octopus Energy, Vitol, Intergen, Greencoat Capital, and trade body Energy UK, the government said.

Energy suppliers have come under increasing scrutiny as energy bills continue to rapidly tick upward in the wake of first pandemic driven supply chain disruption and then Russia's war in Ukraine. The latest predictions suggest the average bills could soar to well over £4,000 by January, up from around £1,200 at the start of this year, with the inflation driven overwhelmingly by the rising fossil gas prices.

Meanwhile, oil and gas giants in particular have continued to reap record, multi-billion pound profits as the costs of fossil gas have soared over the past year, heightening fears that millions more households could be thrust into fuel poverty this winter.

As a result, the government has been facing increasing calls to introduce new measures to help households and businesses cope with soaring energy bills. Campaigners, industry insiders, and the government's political opponents have set out a raft of proposals that could help curb bills, including increased investment in energy efficiency programmes, the fast tracking of renewable energy project planning approvals, electricity market reforms to ensure gas prices are no longer the primary factor in setting power prices, and a freezing of the price cap coupled with a multi-billion support package for energy companies.

However, the two Tory leadership hopefuls have declined to embrace such radical measures. Frontrunner Liz Truss has promised only to pause green levies on energy bills, which are used to pay for insulation on fuel poor homes and other schemes, and only add around £150 a year to bills. She has also repeatedly ruled out expanding taxes - including the windfall tax - to help fund support for households and has characterised proposals to help fuel poor households cope with soaring bills as "handouts".

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi today insisted the government was already offering vulnerable households generous financial support and added that companies attending today's meeting had "agreed to work with us to do more to help the people who most need it".

"This morning I hosted industry leaders from the electricity sector to discuss what more they can do to work with government and act in the interest of the country in the face of rising prices caused by Putin's illegal invasion of Ukraine," he said in a statement following the talks.

Reports this week had also suggested the government could be open to expanding its planned windfall tax to include renewable power generators in order to raise further funds to support households.

The proposal was considered earlier in the year, but was ultimately shelved amidst warnings it could significantly undermine investment in the renewables projects that are needed to bolster the UK's long term energy security. But with energy suppliers reporting bumper profits calls for the windfall tax on the oil and gas industry to be expanded are set to grow.

The government's existing windfall tax plans have also faced significant criticism for allowing oil and gas firms to drastically reduce their tax bill if they invest in domestic oil and gas production.

Labour claims the "loophole" in the policy enables oil and gas firms facing the windfall tax to claw back 91.25p in tax relief for every £1 they invest in the North Sea.

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves said the government "should be ashamed this loophole existed in the first place".

"The Tories are handing oil and gas giants billions in tax breaks, just for them to pass it on to shareholders," she said. "This isn't right at a time when people are worried sick about how they'll pay their bills."