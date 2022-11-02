Rishi Sunak will now attend the COP27 in Egypt next week after reversing his previous decision to avoid the UN climate summit, stating today that "there is no long-term prosperity without action on climate change".

The new Prime Minister announced the decision on Twitter this morning, marking a major U-turn after Number 10 faced significant criticism from political opponents, campaigners, international allies, and Conservative MP over the past week. Critics warned that given the UK's position as the COP26 Presidency, Sunak's failure to attend would undermine the country's position as a leader on global climate action.

But in his statement this morning, Sunak said there was "no energy security without investing in renewables" and that he would be attending COP27 next week in order to "deliver on Glasgow's legacy of building a secure and sustainable future".

That is why I will attend @COP27P next week: to deliver on Glasgow's legacy of building a secure and sustainable future. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) November 2, 2022

Last week, Downing Street said Sunak would not be attending the UN Summit in order to concentrate fully on preparing for the UK's Budget announcement on 17 November, citing the acute economic crisis facing UK families and businesses this winter as his top priority.

The announcement prompted widespread public criticism from opposition MPs, business figures, green groups, and even figures from within the PM's own party, with outgoing COP26 President Alok Sharma in recent days voicing his disappointment at Sunak's decision to snub the summit.

Boris Johnson, who made several appearances at COP26 in Glasgow last year as then PM, piled further pressure on his former Chancellor after yesterday revealing that he planned to fly to Sharm El Sheikh for the Summit, claiming he had been personally invited by the Egyptian government.

But Sunak's statement reversing his decision today offers the clearest signal yet that the PM views climate action, the net zero transition, and clean energy as central to securing the UK's long-term economic growth and prosperity.

It means the UK PM will deliver a speech at the so-called 'World Leaders Summit' segment of the two-week conference, which takes place on Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

The segment is set to see speeches from around 100 world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, both of whom had already confirmed their intention to attend COP27 in person.

Shadow Climate Change and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband questioned the Prime Minister's motives for attending the conference, noting that Sunak had been "shamed" into going to the conference after facing a "torrent of disbelief" over his previous plan to not attend.

"Rishi Sunak is going to avoid embarrassment not to provide leadership," he said. "His initial instinct tells us about all about him: he just doesn't get it when it comes to the energy bills and climate crisis. Yet again we see a Prime Minister who only makes decisions for reasons of political management not the national interest."

After world leaders depart Sharm El Sheikh next week, critical talks aimed at boosting government's national climate commitments and encouraging richer nations to follow through on their promises to collectively deliver $100bn in finance a year to support climate vulnerable nations, are set to be led by country diplomats and delegations over the remaining 10 days. The talks are also set to consider proposals for a new Loss and Damage mechanism, to provide climate vulnerable nations with funding to help them cope with the losses and damage that result from climate impacts.

Having overseen the multilateral UN climate negotiations process over the past year since taking up the reins at COP26 in Glasgow, the UK is set to hand over the COP Presidency role to Egypt at the summit.

Egypt has confirmed that its priorities for the conference are mitigation, adaptation, finance, and collaboration, with its official strapline for the summit having been announced as 'together for implementation'.

In an official letter to COP27 Parties and Observers published this morning setting out the new Presidency's objectives for the Summit, incoming COP President Sameh Shoukry said COP27 was a "unique opportunity for the world to come together, mend multilateralism, rebuild trust and unite at the highest political levels to address climate change".

"It was only logical that COP 27 unofficially be labelled 'the Implementation COP'," Shoukry said. "This means the full and faithful implementation of all the provisions of the Paris Agreement along with pursuing even more ambitious NDCs [2030 climate goals submitted to the UN] if we are to keep the temperature goal within reach and avert further negative impacts. It further means pursuing a transformative action agenda aimed at moving from pledges to actions on the ground."

Shoukry added that the COP Presidency wanted to "restore the 'grand bargain' at the centre of the Paris Agreement and our collective multilateral climate process, whereby developing countries agreed to increase their efforts to tackle a crisis for which they are far less responsible, in return for appropriate financial support and other means of implementation as per the agreement in the Convention and the Paris Agreement".

The in-coming COP Presidency has made clear that, with the summit being hosted in Africa, it wants to see the talks address the fact that many developing nations are exposed to some of the most severe climate impacts.

However, the UK's track record on climate action will be placed under the microscope at COP27, after reports this week that the UK is currently $300m short on climate finance commitments made at previous Climate Summits.

In related news, Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is planning to attend the Summit, according to a report on Reuters published yesterday which cited comments made by the head of his political party.