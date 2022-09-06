Liz Truss prepares to announce energy price freeze plan

Incoming Prime Minister Liz Truss is expected to announce a sweeping new plan to freeze energy bills, as one of her first acts upon taking office this week.

Various reports overnight suggested the incoming administration is close to finalising a plan that would see domestic energy bills frozen at current levels for up to 18 months, with an announcement expected potentially as early as Thursday.

The Times reported that the new plan would work by effectively placing a cap on wholesale gas prices, which would then allow savings to be fed through to consumers, including both households and businesses. The government would then subsidise the difference between the new price cap and the true market price of gas, in the process handing billions of pounds to gas companies.

Separately, Bloomberg reported that the price freeze would not necessarily cap average household bills at current levels of £1,971 a year, but when the Truss campaign's pledge to remove green levies from energy bills and retain the £400 per household support package announced by the previous government are taken inot account households would effectively see bills stay at current levels through this winter and beyond.

The news agency said the new pricing regime would remain in place for up to 18 months, but would be reviewed every quarter. It also revealed that the plan had been briefed to energy industry leaders yesterday, who were said to be broadly receptive to the proposals.

However, there remains no indication as to how the proposed moratorium on green levies will work, with the Truss campaign having repeatedly failed to confirm whether the levies would simply be suspended or whether the schemes they fund would instead be paid for through general taxation.

And there were conflicting reports over the price tag attached to the new support package. Truss ally Iain Duncan Smith told The Times the package was likely to cost in the region of £90bn, while other reports put the estimated cost at £100bn and Bloomberg reported the total cost could reach £130bn. However, some analysts counselled costs could swell further if wholesale gas prices continue to rise over the winter in response to cold weather or further moves from Russia to restrict gas supplies to Europe.

Meanwhile, there is similar confusion over how the huge cost of the new support package will be met. Several reports suggested the bill could be covered through a new levy on energy bills - spread over 10, or even 20 years - that would see consumers pay back what would effectively constitute a loan. But critics were quick to warn that such an approach would be regressive and could lock in higher bills for years to come.

Labour has called for an extended windfall tax on energy company profits to help fund a similar price freeze package. But Truss is thought to have ruled out a further expansion of the existing windfall tax, arguing it could undermine much needed investment in the energy system.

Bloomberg reported that as recently as last week Truss was considering a much more modest package of support based on an increase in the grants handed to households to help them cope with soaring bills. But amid warnings of mass bankruptcies and millions of households being forced into fuel poverty the incoming government has opted for a much bigger support package.

The proposals are likely to receive a mixed welcome. On the plus side they should help both businesses and households and could serve to curb the headline rate of inflation. But some economists warned that by artificially freezing prices the government would weaken the price signal that would have encouraged people to use less energy and invest in efficiency measures, further increasing the possibility of energy shortages.

The energy price freeze package could be accompanied by further measures to boost domestic energy supplies, with the formal lifting on the moratorium on fracking projects in the UK expected to be one of the first policy moves from the new administration. Proposals to accelerate planning processes for new offshore wind farms are also expected to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, the government continues to face calls to ensure energy efficiency and energy saving measures form part of its response to the crisis, despite the failure of the issue to feature significantly in this summer's leadership campaign. Think tank E3G today issued a call for the new government to use its imminent emergency budget to deliver £5bn of investment in energy efficiency programmes during this Parliament so as to "lower household, business, and public sector exposure to high gas prices and permanently bring down energy bills".

The latest developments came as Boris Johnson bade farewell to Downing Street earlier this morning in a leaving speech which saw him urge the country to get behind Truss as Britain's new PM, predicting the new government "would do everything we can to get people through this crisis, and this country will endure it and we will win".

"This is a tough time for the economy," he warned. "This is a tough time for families up and down the country. We can and we will get through it, and we will come out stronger the other side."

Johnson used his speech to once again tout achievements under his leadership, such as delivering Brexit, supporting Ukraine in its defence against Russia's invasion, and delivering "the fastest vaccine rollout in Europe".

However, Johnson made no direct mention of climate action, net zero, nor the COP26 Climate Summit in his leaving speech, despite the delivery of the UK's Net Zero Strategy and hosting of the UN Climate Summit in Glasgow last year being widely regarded as two of his most significant achievements from his time in office.

The outgoing PM's sole allusion to his government's climate efforts related to increasing ambitions for UK offshore wind and nuclear power capacity, as he talked up his efforts to provide "the short and long term solutions for our energy needs".

"And not just [by] using more of our own domestic hydrocarbons, but going up by 2030 to 50GW of wind power that is half this country's electricity needs from offshore wind alone," said Johnson. "A new nuclear reactor every year. And looking at what is happening in this country - the changes that are taking place - that is why private sector investor is flooding in; more venture capital investment than China itself."

Meanwhile, Truss is expected to be officially sworn into office by the Queen later today, before then beginning the task of confirming her Cabinet over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is widely expected to move into 11 Downing Street as Chancellor, while Jacob Rees-Mogg - the outgoing Brexit Opportunities Secretary - is hotly tipped to become Business Secretary.

Rees-Mogg's appointment is set to be particularly controversial, as it will give a politician who has previously voiced considerable climate scepticism and criticised the UK's net zero plans huge influence over energy and climate policy during what is shaping up to be a critical winter on both fronts. In addition to leading much of the government's response to the energy crisis and introducing new highly contentious plans to offer communities payments if they accept fracking projects, Rees-Mogg will also be tasked with responding to a court ruling that requires the government to strengthen and update its net zero strategy by early next year.

Ranil Jayawardena has been widely reported as the likely successor to George Eustice as Environment Secretary, giving the former International Trade Minister crucial oversight of nature, farming, and water policy. It comes after challenging summer of drought and sewage leaks that have heavily impacted nature and farmers, as Defra gears up to deliver a host of fresh legally-binding environmental targets as well as new post-Brexit agricultural subsidy schemes.

Elsewhere, Truss is expected to confirm the appointments of Suella Braverman as Home Secretary and James Cleverly as Foreign Secretary, as part of a Cabinet that is expected to be almost entirely dominated by her most loyal backers.

Rishi Sunak is expected to move to the backbenches following his defeat in the Tory leadership, however, rather than take up a role in Truss's cabinet, while net zero sceptic Lord Frost is also unlikely to take a government role, according to The Telegraph.