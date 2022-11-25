Johnson and Truss join onshore wind planning rebellion

Boris Johnson and Liz Truss are to join a growing backbench rebellion against the government's decision to retain the de facto ban on onshore wind farms, which experts have accused of driving up energy costs and undermining the UK's energy security.

In their first major parliamentary intervention since being ousted from Number 10, the two former Prime Ministers have signalled that are to back an amendment from former Communities Secretary Simon Clarke that would allow for renewed onshore wind development in the UK.

The proposed amendment to the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill would give the government six months to amend the National Planning Policy Framework to allow both new onshore wind farms and the repowering of existing older wind farms where projects have community backing.

Speaking to the Times, Clarke said the amendment was gathering support from right across the Party. "People across the Conservative Party are getting behind this amendment because it's pro-growth and pro-green - in a time when we ought to stand for both," he said.

The One Nation caucus of moderate Tory MPs is expected to back the amendment and Truss and Johnson's public backing means it could also pick up support from some on the right of the Party.

The news comes just days after Number 10 delayed votes on several other aspects of the bill after around 50 Tory MPs signalled they would rebel against proposed housing targets in the legislation.

The Opposition has said the next Labour government would reform planning rules for onshore wind farms, while a number of Labour MPs have signalled they could back Clarke's amendment suggesting it could secure enough support to pose a serious threat to Number 10's authority.

However, Downing Street will be reluctant to adopt the amendment given large numbers of Tory MPs, including Ministers such as Chris Heaton Harris and Grant Shapps, have long voiced opposition to new wind farms.

Sunak has signalled that he would retain the Conservative manifesto commitment on onshore wind development and keep current planning rules, which are so restrictive that they make it practically impossible to build new projects. In addition, the government has further angered green groups by pursuing plans to crack down on solar farm development.

The energy industry and climate campaigners have long argued that the de facto ban on onshore wind farms is undermining efforts to meet the UK's climate goals, driving up energy bills, and leaving the country more reliant on expensive imports of gas.

Their arguments are increasingly cutting through with politicians across Parliament, with polling showing that an overwhelming majority of the public support new onshore wind and solar farms.

Earlier this year, Johnson stopped short of lifting the de facto ban following opposition from within his Cabinet. But his Energy Security Strategy did indicate the government could tweak the rules to allow some projects where community support was secured.

During her time in Number 10, Truss proposed going further, backing plans for a full lifting of the de facto ban on new wind projects, even as she proposed tighter restrictions on solar projects on farmland.

The news comes as a coalition of climate, wildlife and energy poverty groups yesterday published an open letter calling on the government to remove barriers to onshore renewables development.

Possible, Community Energy England, the RSPB, and The Wildlife Trusts are among a group of 20 organisations to back the letter, which argues that in the midst of climate, energy and cost-of-living crises, the government's refusal to unblock onshore wind and threats to place barriers on solar energy in England "beggars belief" and will harm the climate, the economy and communities.

The letter was released after Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey this week suggested the government could move forward with plans to ban solar energy projects on farmland.

"Onshore wind and solar energy are clean, cheap, and popular," said Alethea Warrington, campaigns manager at climate charity Possible. "Following a summer of record-breaking heat and facing a cold winter of energy blackouts, it should not be possible for the government to even think of banning new onshore renewables in England.

"If the UK is to hit its vital climate targets, and ensure households can afford to stay warm in winter, we need a rapid transition to clean, cheap renewable energy like wind and solar. Unblocking new onshore wind and ensuring solar energy can come forwards across the UK would cut emissions and insulate communities from the worst shocks of this fossil-fuelled energy crisis."

Duncan Law, acting co-chief executive of Community Energy England, said new projects in the right locations could command widespread public support. "At COP27 the Prime Minister acknowledged not only the humanitarian value in addressing climate change through a clean energy transition but also the economic value," he said. "Why then are government ministers pursuing the course of shutting down the cheapest, cleanest, and quickest to build domestic energy sources we have - onshore wind and solar?

"These two forms of energy generation are popular, especially among Conservative voters with 81 per cent supporting a renewable energy project in their area, but also allow communities to take control of the energy transition. The government needs to support, not thwart, local and community-led solutions."