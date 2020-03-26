Advertising
Time to wake up: The 'Greta effect' on branding in 2020
Siegel+Gale's Will Bosanko on what the marketing world can learn from the Swedish climate activist
'Misleading': Advertising watchdog bans Andrex wet wipe advert
Advertising Standards Authority judges Andrex's claim its wipes are flushable - despite not winning accreditation under Water UK's standard - are 'misleading'
Patagonia and Sodastream join Global Climate Strike
Outdoor clothing brand Patagonia says alongside closing all its stores and offices it is to launch a major advertising campaign promoting the global climate strikes
Octopus Energy Investments rebrands as Octopus Renewables
Clean energy investor rebrands to 'more accurately reflect the business' core mission'
The formula for telling sustainability stories that stick
From the fires of prehistory to the depths of the digital age, a good story can change the world
'Generation Electric': EDF launches major EV marketing push
New campaign aims to boost consumer awareness of EVs and renewables with TV, radio, print and social media adverts
It pays to be green
Dr Kirsten Cowan of the University of Edinburgh Business School argues the evidence consumers will pay for green credentials is more compelling than ever
Going ape: Animatronic orangutan roams London for Iceland's latest palm oil campaign
Retailer steps up deforestation campaign after its Christmas advert was deemed too political for TV
Political palm oil
Was Clearcast right to ban Iceland's advert highlighting the impacts of palm oil? The answer is complicated - and political
Iceland blocked from airing palm oil-focused Christmas advert
Advert showing destruction of orangutan's rainforest habitat to make space for palm oil plantations has been blocked by Clearcast over accusations it is too political
With Potential Energy, Madison Avenue takes on climate change
Who is paying attention to 'the biggest capitalist opportunity we've ever seen'?
Car firms' advertising spend for EVs fell in 2017
Manufacturers spent 32 per cent less in 2017 on advertising electric vehicles than a year earlier
'Making recycling sexy': Coca-Cola ramps up recycled content in drinks bottles
Drinks giant will boost recycled content of large bottles to 40 per cent this year, as it reveals plan to 'make recycling sexy'
Have UK offshore wind power costs really halved in recent years?
Recent Greenpeace-led poster campaign attracted complaints for claiming offshore wind power costs have halved in recent years - but is the claim so far-fetched?
False promises? When zero-deforestation commitments and advertising laws collide
ClientEarth's Diane de Rouvre warns companies against making bold sustainability claims, unless they can back them up with hard facts
Shell and Exxon face censure over claim gas was 'cleanest fossil fuel'
Dutch advertising watchdog's ruling prompts company to change line to 'least polluting fossil fuel' as campaigners welcome action over 'misleading' ad
Life Size Media: 'When a clean tech campaign is working you can feel it'
BGTA winners Life Size Media reveal the secrets of crafting the perfect clean tech marketing campaign
Friends of the Earth ticked off over claims in anti-fracking leaflet
Ad watchdog informally resolves Cuadrilla complaints over leaflet stating chemicals used in fracking can cause cancer and contaminate water
Patagonia to donate £10m Black Friday sales to environmental groups
Outdoor clothing firm to give away five times more than anticipated after Black Friday sales hit the roof
How Patagonia can afford to give Black Friday revenues to environmental campaigners
BusinessGreen quizzes outdoor apparel firm's European manager on pledge to donate 100 per cent of global Black Friday sales to green causes
Wessex Water declares war on wet wipes
Company to lodge complaint with Advertising Standards Authority over claims that wipes are 'flushable'