World's largest ad firm reported to OECD over 'pro-polluter' campaigns

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

'First-of-its-kind' complaint against WPP argues firm should not make climate pledges while helping to promote the world's most polluting companies

Advertising and PR giant WPP has been reported to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) over the company's work for polluting clients, including fossil fuel companies. The...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Reports: Unilever closes in on £230m deal for refillable pioneer Wild

Abby Chicken: 'Where the sustainability agenda is moving so quickly, it is possible to learn by doing'

Most read
01

Reports: Unilever closes in on £230m deal for refillable pioneer Wild

11 February 2025 • 2 min read
02

The changing face of ESG: Why sustainable investing will survive Trump's second term

11 February 2025 • 4 min read
03

World's largest ad firm reported to OECD over 'pro-polluter' campaigns

11 February 2025 • 5 min read
04

'AI Energy Score': Salesforce launches new benchmark for AI energy efficiency

10 February 2025 • 3 min read
05

UK and India pledge to strengthen clean tech ties

11 February 2025 • 2 min read

More on Marketing

World's largest ad firm reported to OECD over 'pro-polluter' campaigns
Marketing

World's largest ad firm reported to OECD over 'pro-polluter' campaigns

'First-of-its-kind' complaint against WPP argues firm should not make climate pledges while helping to promote the world's most polluting companies

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 11 February 2025 • 5 min read
UK shoppers spend record £1.5bn on certified sustainable seafood
Marketing

UK shoppers spend record £1.5bn on certified sustainable seafood

Latest Marine Stewardship Council annual report shows UK shoppers have continued to opt for sustainable fish despite cost of living pressures

Amber Rolt
clock 30 January 2025 • 4 min read
Vodafone cuts advertising and media emissions by a third
Marketing

Vodafone cuts advertising and media emissions by a third

New Sustainable Media Programme sees company track the carbon efficiency of its media and marketing activities

Amber Rolt
clock 08 January 2025 • 3 min read