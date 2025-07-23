'Science with a soul': Plastic pollution, Wilson the volleyball, and the dramatisation of 450 years of ocean data

'Science with a soul': Plastic pollution, Wilson the volleyball, and the dramatisation of 450 years of ocean data

Stuart Stone
clock • 9 min read

Nicholas Bergantin, co-chief creative officer at Sao Paolo-based creative agency Africa, explains how Tom Hanks' famous volleyball came to front an ocean-waste awareness campaign

From Dame Judi Dench recently calling for England's ancient 'ghost woods' to be revived, to Matt Damon co-founding campaigns to tackle the global water crisis, Hollywood stars championing environmental...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Tom Meades: ''Sustainability' is an emotionally-charged word'

Could a standards shake-up restore confidence in the 'stalled' carbon market?

More on Marketing

EcoBeautyScore: L'Oréal, Neutrogena, and Nivea pioneer eco labelling for beauty products
Procurement

EcoBeautyScore: L'Oréal, Neutrogena, and Nivea pioneer eco labelling for beauty products

'Industry first' environmental scoring system backed by more than 70 global cosmetics manufacturers and trade associations

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 15 July 2025 • 3 min read
We need to give young men compelling alternatives to meat-heavy diets
Marketing

We need to give young men compelling alternatives to meat-heavy diets

Meat consumption has been declining in the UK, but young men appear to be bucking the trend, driven by pervasive gym culture ideals and protein misinformation, writes Hubbub CEO Alex Robinson

Alex Robinson, Hubbub
clock 09 July 2025 • 4 min read
'The cigarette companies of the 21st century': Media firms unite in call for ban on fossil fuel advertising
Legislation

'The cigarette companies of the 21st century': Media firms unite in call for ban on fossil fuel advertising

Group of advertising firms write to government to call for a ban on fossil fuel marketing ahead of parliamentary debate next week

Amber Rolt
clock 02 July 2025 • 4 min read