Women in Green Business 2026: One week to entry deadline

There is just one week left for nominees for the Women in Green Business Awards 2026 to submit their entries for this year's awards.

The deadline for nominees to complete the short questionnaire and formally submit an entry for consideration by the judges falls at midnight on Friday 22nd May. All submissions will then be put forward to the judging process, ahead of a short list of finalists being announced next month.

A glittering awards ceremony and dinner will then take place on the evening of Wednesday 7th October at the Marriott Grosvenor Square in Central London, bringing together hundreds of business leaders, sustainability executives, entrepreneurs, green professionals, campaigners, and apprentices from across the green economy.

Over 1,000 nominations were submitted for this year's awards in multiple different categories that celebrate the achievements of women, campaigns, and organisations from right across the green economy.

"We're absolutely delighted to see so many brilliant women, campaigns, and organisations were nominated for this year's Women in Green Business Awards - it really does speak to the breadth and depth of the exceptional work being done by women to advance the green economy," said chair of judges Jade Burnett. "Thank you so much to everyone who put forward a nomination and congratulations to all the nominees.

"We'd now urge everyone who was nominated to consider submitting a full entry for the awards to be in with a chance of making the list of finalists for this year's prestigious awards ceremony."

The full list of nominees was previously announced on BusinessGreen and details on how to submit an entry can be found on the Women in Green Business Awards website.