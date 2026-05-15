Passivhaus is not a badge - it is changing how we build homes

clock • 4 min read

Offering lower energy bills and more comfortable and resilient living spaces, Passivhaus-standard homes are no longer seen as a niche - they are proving deliverable at scale, writes Attzaz Rashid from Barratt London

With more than 2,000 certified homes built and thousands more in development, Passivhaus is moving firmly into the mainstream of UK housebuilding. Yet for all its growing visibility, it is still widely...

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