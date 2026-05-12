'Every device should live twice': Virgin Media O2 doubles down on circularity efforts

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Mobile and tech giant publishes latest sustainability strategy, including new recycling and circularity targets for 2030

Virgin Media O2 has ramped up its efforts to support the UK's circular economy, pledging to double the number of people recycling unwanted devices and buying refurbished models by 2030. The mobile operator...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Government confirms multi-million funding boost for green transport projects

Chancery Lane Project partners with WRAP to update supply chain food waste clause

More on Management

'Every device should live twice': Virgin Media O2 doubles down on circularity efforts
Management

'Every device should live twice': Virgin Media O2 doubles down on circularity efforts

Mobile and tech giant publishes latest sustainability strategy, including new recycling and circularity targets for 2030

Amber Rolt
clock 12 May 2026 • 3 min read
World Sailing's Alexandra Rickham: 'When I changed the menu to meat-free Monday it nearly caused a riot!'
Management

World Sailing's Alexandra Rickham: 'When I changed the menu to meat-free Monday it nearly caused a riot!'

Sports governing body's head of sustainability reflects on leaving BP to compete at the Beijing Paralympic Games, and how she learned the hard way that good communications are key to securing support for environmental action

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 06 May 2026 • 5 min read
UK Sport targets 'net positive' environmental impact by 2040
Management

UK Sport targets 'net positive' environmental impact by 2040

Government agency ups environmental efforts amid warnings climate change is already affecting athletes’ health, training, and performance

Amber Rolt
clock 01 May 2026 • 3 min read