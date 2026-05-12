'Every device should live twice': Virgin Media O2 doubles down on circularity efforts

Mobile and tech giant publishes latest sustainability strategy, including new recycling and circularity targets for 2030
Virgin Media O2 has ramped up its efforts to support the UK's circular economy, pledging to double the number of people recycling unwanted devices and buying refurbished models by 2030. The mobile operator...
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