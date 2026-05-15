Reports: UK to halve contribution to UN's Green Climate Fund

Government reportedly informs flagship global climate aid programme it will only deliver half of previously promised £1.6bn in funding
The UK is preparing to slash its support for the Green Climate Fund (GCF) by more than £800m, in effect halving the contribution it had previously pledged to UN's flagship global climate development and...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis