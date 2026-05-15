'Just the beginning': Number of wind turbines installed rose 23 per cent in 2025

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Over 28,000 new wind turbines installed globally last year at an average of around one every 20 minutes, Global Wind Energy Council finds

Manufacturers installed 28,395 new wind turbines globally last year, representing a 23 per cent year-on-year increase as the industry deployed a new turbine roughly every 20 minutes on average throughout...

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