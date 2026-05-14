What are carbon removals and how can businesses identify a high-integrity project? How can firms be sure the projects they have supported deliver promised carbon removals and co-benefits? And what policies and regulations are needed to help turn this emerging market into a major vector for investment in support of the net zero transition?

These were just a handful of the issues explored in BusinessGreen's latest Spotlight webinar on carbon removals earlier this week, which was hosted in association with SE Advisory Services.

The discussion covered a wide range of topics, from the wide range of differing carbon removal projects attracting investment, the pros and cons of nature-based solutions and engineered or technological removals, and the increasing adoption of more robust standards and regulatory efforts that are helping to drive growing investment in the sector.

Featuring top experts from SE Advisory Services, Carbon Gap, and BeZero Carbon, the discussion - hosted by BusinessGreen editor in chief James Murray - is now available on demand by registering here.

Speakers included:

Zander Dale, managing consultant, SE Advisory Services

Rodica Avornic, policy director, Carbon Gap

Ronan Carr, lead analytical officer, BeZero Carbon

SE Advisory Services has also produced an essential guide to navigating the carbon credit market for forward-thinking companies, which can be accessed here.