Sports governing body's head of sustainability reflects on leaving BP to compete at the Beijing Paralympic Games, and how she learned the hard way that good communications are key to securing support for environmental action
In February 2022, World Sailing appointed sustainability expert and Paralympic medallist Alexandra Rickham as its head of sustainability – joining from sports sustainability consultancy Earth to Ocean,...
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