Women in Green Business Awards 2026: One week left to nominate

There is now just one week left to nominate individuals, organisations and initiatives for the Women in Green Business Awards 2026 ahead of the deadline on Friday 17th April.

Back for its third year running, the prestigious awards event seeks to recognise and celebrate the many women who are working every day to advance the green economy.

Following the success of the past two editions of the awards - which brought together around 400 leading women from across the green economy – the 2026 even will once again provide a unique opportunity to showcase the work of women within the sustainability sector and promote the critical importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion in driving forward the net zero transition.

This year's awards will take place on the evening of Wednesday 7th October 2026 at the Marriott Grosvenor Square in Central London, bringing together hundreds of sustainability executives, engineers, marketing professionals, entrepreneurs, investors, business leaders, and campaigners for the event's gala dinner and awards ceremony.

The award categories cover a wide range of different sectors, roles, and businesses, so if you know of an organisation or individual who would be a worthy finalist - or if you are that person - please do put forward a nomination.

All nominees will then be invited to complete an entry questionnaire, with the most impressive submissions announced as finalists on the 17th June.

Winners and highly commended entries from the list of finalists will be selected by our panel of expert judges, with the winners announced at the glittering awards ceremony in October.

"We've recruited a fantastic panel of judges and we're looking forward to receiving the nominations that recognise the many brilliant and inspiring women working every day to advance the green economy and catalyse environmental action across the UK," said Jade Burnett, chair of the judging panel for this year's awards.

"The Women in Green Business Awards offer a powerful opportunity to celebrate this work and demonstrate the vital role that diversity, equity and inclusion play in driving the net zero transition."

Last year's awards celebrated the success of hundreds of women working right across the green economy, including the likes of our Clean Tech Innovator of the Year Agnes Czako from AirEx Technologies, Leader of the Year Gillian Harrison from Whitefox Technologies, Corporate Sustainability Lead of the Year Kate Chapman from London Marathon Events, and Lifetime Achievement Awards winner Emma Howard Boyd.

Nina Vidon, head of onshore renewables at WSP, took home last year's award for Energy Professional of the Year. She is one of many previous Women in Green Business Award winners to have offered their advice, insight and encouragement to future potential nominees.

"Winning this award represents the peak of my 23 years of career in the energy industry and demonstrates I made the right movement migrating from oil and gas to renewable industry," she said.

"It gave me a real sense of belonging. Being a female engineer feels really isolating sometimes, and seeing women being celebrated for their great achievements is very encouraging and sets the example for other women to thrive.

"The evening was really pleasant, relaxed and very dynamic, with very engaging speakers. It was great to engage with other people that believe in women's competence to produce great results.

The Women in Green Business Awards builds on the success of the UK Green Business Awards, which will this year take place on the evening of Wednesday 24th June as part of London Climate Action Week.

For all the information on the Women in Green Business Awards 2026, including the nomination and entry process, judging panel, and sponsorship opportunities, please check out the event website.