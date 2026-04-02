'The peak of my 23-year career': Women in Green Business Awards winners share their top tips

The Women in Green Business Awards are back again for 2026, showcasing the many women who are working every day to advance a greener, fairer, and more resilient economy.

Following the success of the past two editions of the awards, which brought together around 400 leading women from across the green economy, the prestigious awards will once again provide a unique opportunity to showcase the work of women within the sustainability sector and promote the critical importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion in driving forward the net zero transition.

With nominations now open for 2026, BusinessGreen spoke to some of last year's award winners about what the evening meant to them, their careers, and their business, as well as their top tips and advice for anyone looking to enter this year.

If you know a woman making an impact in the green economy, this is your chance to celebrate their work and help amplify their story: the 2026 awards are now open for nominations until 17th April. For more information on the quick and easy nomination process and how to attend the awards ceremony, click here.

Gillian Harrison, CEO at Whitefox Technologies

Winner of Leader of the Year 2025

"How would I sum up the Women in Green Business Awards? A fantastic acknowledgement that business is at the heart of sustainability, and there is no room for green washing or hushing. If there is a good business case for doing things more sustainably, then success will come.

"Personally, this award helps validate the strategic direction that I have been working on with our team. It's difficult as CEO to assess how one is performing, having external validation from such respected judges is a reassuringly positive feeling.

"What advice would I give to someone looking to enter? Focus on the business impact you bring, as much as the sustainable and social impact."

Nina Vidon, head of onshore renewables at WSP UK

Winner of Energy Professional of the Year 2025

"Winning this award represents the peak of my 23 years of career in the energy industry and demonstrates I made the right movement migrating from oil and gas to renewable industry. I'm very proud of my hard work and everything I have achieved so far, and it only confirms I'm in the right path. Professionally, having won this award in the UK makes me really proud.

"It gave me a real sense of belonging. Being a female engineer feels really isolating sometimes, and seeing women being celebrated for their great achievements is very encouraging and sets the example for other women to thrive.

"The evening was really pleasant, relaxed and very dynamic, with very engaging speakers. It was great to engage with other people that believe in women's competence to produce great results.

"What advice would I give to someone looking to enter? In my personal experience, it was a boost in my confidence I could achieve great things. The process is quite easy and intuitive. So, if they believe in themselves, they should give it a try."

Rosalind Smith-Maxwell, senior director at Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners

Winner of Investment Professional of the Year 2025

"It was a joy to be part of an event that celebrates female talent, drive, ingenuity and impact. It is not often I say with pride that I am lost in a sea of faces. It was also a fabulous opportunity to meet and network with leading women across the energy transition.

"What advice would I give to someone looking to enter? Do it."

Mas Morton, chief of staff at The Electric Car Scheme

Winner of Diversity and Inclusion Champion of the Year 2025

"The award means so much, both personally and professionally. It's recognition of a journey that began with my own experiences of inclusion and belonging, and a reminder that creating truly inclusive cultures makes a lasting difference.

"It was such an inspiring evening surrounded by incredible women driving change. The energy in the room was empowering and filled me with optimism for the future of sustainable and inclusive business. Uplifting, motivating, and full of purpose. It was a genuine celebration of progress and collaboration.

"What advice would I give to someone looking to enter? Be authentic and tell your story honestly: the challenges, the passion, and the impact. These awards celebrate real change-makers, so let your 'why' shine through."

Molly Kirven, carbon engineer at Balfour Beatty

Winner of Rising Start of the Year 2025

"Winning this award has helped boost my confidence and self-esteem both professionally and personally. I was really proud to have made the top 14 collective finalists from 108 nominees for the Rising Star category. Hearing my name be called as the winner felt like the absolute icing on the cake and the best surprise I could have had, I'm truly grateful!

"It was an amazing evening, not only celebrating all women who were recognised in their work, but to also platform important and present topics in society and be surrounded in solidarity to strive for inclusive and sustainable futures.

"What advice would I give to someone looking to enter? Go for it! You have every chance of success and have the opportunity to network with great women working in green business across all sectors and industries."

Anna Campbell and Martina Colman,

Winners of Small Business of the Year 2025

"It's incredible recognition of how far we've come as a small but determined team with a huge mission.

"As a women-led organisation, we've consistently observed the crucial role women play in driving the transition to a green economy. It was inspiring to be in a room celebrating the incredible contributions of women in this field, whether their motivation stems from a sense of moral imperative, a recognition of the economic, social, and environmental benefits, or a commitment to protecting those most vulnerable to climate change.

"Our advice would be: make every word count and let your authenticity come through. Don't just list achievements, tell the story behind them. Share what drives you, the challenges you've overcome, and how your values shape the impact you're making. The judges can feel when it's personal and purposeful, so be bold, be specific, and show the human side of your journey; that's what truly stands out."

Rebecca Jones, environmental practitioner degree apprentice at WSP

Winner of Apprentice of the Year 2025

"It was incredibly empowering to be surrounded by so many inspirational women from such a wide range of backgrounds and experiences. To even be nominated was something I felt deeply proud of, but to be shortlisted and have the opportunity to attend the event in person was truly unforgettable. Being part of a space that celebrated the achievements and impact of women across different fields was both inspiring and motivating, and it reinforced my own commitment to keep growing and contributing to the industry.

"What advice would I give to someone looking to enter? Be honest about your experience and focus on what truly matters to you as a woman in the green business sector. The judges and organisers value authenticity and personal impact as much as professional success.

"For me, my biggest achievement wasn't a single project or award, but the journey I've been on over the last three years, growing as a professional, building my confidence, and developing the skills to create meaningful change in the sustainability industry. I believe that sharing your genuine story, your challenges, and the impact you want to make can be just as powerful as highlighting big milestones. This is your opportunity to celebrate not only what you've accomplished, but also the passion and purpose that drive you."

The Women in Green Business Awards are back for 2026 and are now open for entries! Check out all the details on the entry process, venue, and awards ceremony here.