Women in Green Business Awards: Entry deadline extended

BusinessGreen is pleased to confirm the entry deadline for this year's Women in Green Business Awards has been extended until midnight on Monday 1st June.

Following several requests for an extension to the deadline, we are extending the deadline for all nominees by one week to ensure a level playing field.

All individuals, companies, and projects that have been nominated for this years awards are invited to complete a short questionnaire through the awards website and formally submit their entry for consideration by the judges.

All submissions will then be put forward to the judging process, ahead of a short list of finalists being announced next month.

A glittering awards ceremony and dinner will then take place on the evening of Wednesday 7th October at the Marriott Grosvenor Square in Central London, bringing together hundreds of business leaders, sustainability executives, entrepreneurs, green professionals, campaigners, and apprentices from across the green economy.

With over 1,000 nominations submitted for this year's awards in multiple categories BusinessGreen is expecting another record-breaking year for the pioneering Women in Green Business Awards.

Now in their third year, the awards will once again celebrate the achievements of many brilliant women, campaigns, and organisations working right across the green economy.

The full list of nominees was previously announced on BusinessGreen and details on how to submit an entry can be found on the Women in Green Business Awards website.