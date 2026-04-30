How should businesses choose a credible carbon credit project?

Partner Insight: Ecologi and BusinessGreen's latest digital report explores looks provides a framework for firms to identify high-integrity carbon credit projects to support their climate strategy
Identifying carbon credit projects that align with corporate climate ambitions – and stand up to increasing scrutiny – is not always straightforward. In partnership with Ecologi, BusinessGreen's latest digital report explores how organisations can build a credible portfolio of carbon credits to support their corporate climate strategy, and move from ambition to action.
>> Click here to read and experience BusinessGreen's latest digital deep-dive report <<
The report, available to all subscribers of BusinessGreen, looks at:
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The role of accurate emissions data
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How to assess the credibility of carbon projects
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Selecting appropriate climate finance
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Measuring results and reporting progress
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