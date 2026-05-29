How peatland restoration helped protect a Welsh farm from 'frightening' wildfires

A farmer has spoken out on watching the land she calls home 'burn' and the restored peatland that has helped save it
Cattle and sheep farmer Sorcha Lewis watched the wildfire descend from the Elan Valley uplands to the back of her house. The end-of-April fire burned land at an unprecedented scale. Visible from space,...
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