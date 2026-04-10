'Pragmatic resilience' or 'transparent nonsense'? Tony Blair Institute wades into North Sea energy debate

The government is yet again facing calls from the Tony Blair Institute for a revamp of the UK’s energy strategy, but critics have derided the think tank’s latest call for more oil and gas drilling
The Tony Blair Institute (TBI) has yet again waded into the fraught debate over the UK's energy strategy, issuing a controversial new report today which calls for a policy "reset" built around electrification,...
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