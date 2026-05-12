From recognition to realisation: Why the green economy is gathering in London this June

Reset Connect London | 23–24 June 2026 | Excel London

The UK's green economy is currently defined by a unique paradox. On one hand, we are witnessing an unprecedented wave of corporate commitment. On the other, the 'implementation gap' - the distance between setting a 2030 target and actually achieving it - remains the biggest challenge on the boardroom table.

As the industry prepares to gather for the UK Green Business Awards this June, the atmosphere is one of deserved celebration. These awards represent the gold standard, spotlighting the pioneers who have proven that sustainable business is simply good business. But as any leader in this space knows, the morning after a celebration brings a renewed focus on the work ahead.

If the awards are about celebrating who is leading the way, Reset Connect London is about discovering how the rest of the economy can follow.

The flagship event of London Climate Action Week

Taking place at Excel London, Reset Connect has established itself as the flagship event of London Climate Action Week - a high-functioning ecosystem where the 'intentional collisions' between finance, policy, and technology happen in real-time.

With over 7,500 attendees and 400 speakers converging just as the UK Green Business Awards kick off, late June has become the most critical fortnight in the UK's environmental calendar. For those attending both, it offers a complete 360-degree view of the transition: seeing excellence on the awards stage and then finding the tools and partners to replicate it on the exhibition floor.

Moving Beyond the 'why' to the 'how'

The conversation in the C-suite has shifted. We are no longer debating the 'why' of climate action. Instead, leaders are grappling with three practical barriers: capital, collaboration, and scalability. Reset Connect London 2026 is designed specifically to dismantle these hurdles across our six main stages, ensuring every facet of the transition is addressed:

Net Zero Business Stage : Practical strategies for corporate decarbonisation.

: Practical strategies for corporate decarbonisation. Finance & Investment Stage : Bridging the gap between green projects and capital.

: Bridging the gap between green projects and capital. Cities & Infrastructure Stage : Building the resilient urban environments of tomorrow.

: Building the resilient urban environments of tomorrow. Energy & Tech Stage : Showcasing the systems and software powering the shift.

: Showcasing the systems and software powering the shift. Nature-Based Solutions Stage : Integrating biodiversity and natural capital into business.

: Integrating biodiversity and natural capital into business. Pitch & Invest Stage: The launchpad for the next generation of climate-tech innovators.

Credit: Reset Connect London

1. Bridging the Finance Gap

Trillions of pounds in capital are waiting to be invested into the net-zero transition, yet the connection between institutional investors and viable projects is often fragile. This year, we are hosting over 2,500 investors and VIPs. Through our Finance & Investment Stage and the Pitch & Invest Programme, we are moving away from theoretical discussions and towards real deal-making. Whether it is a startup seeking seed funding or a corporate looking for large-scale infrastructure investment, this is where the green economy gets funded.

2. Cross-Sector Collaboration

Decarbonising a supply chain or retrofitting a city isn't something an organisation can do alone. It requires genuine cross-sector transparency and collaboration. Our eight show-floor hubs, ranging from Tech & AI to Nature & Food Systems, are where these partnerships are made. Supported by headline sponsor KPMG, these hubs allow CEOs, CSOs, VPs and Directors to build partnerships with the engineers, innovators and policymakers driving the next decade of regulation.

3. Incentivising Innovation

This year, the stakes are higher than ever. Through our Pitch & Invest competition, impact-driven founders will take to the stage in front of active investors - with the winner going on to represent the UK at the Startup World Cup. With 300+ exhibitors on the floor at Excel London, this is where the next generation of green economy solutions get in front of the people who need them.

Credit: Reset Connect London

Why showing up is the best risk management strategy the cost of waiting

In 2026, the 'wait and see' approach to sustainability is no longer a neutral stance - it's a significant business risk. From evolving ESG reporting requirements to the physical risks of a changing climate, the cost of inaction is rising.

Reset Connect London is designed to support your transition. It provides the clarity needed to navigate a crowded marketplace and the connections needed to stay ahead. By joining 7,500 of your peers at Excel, you are future-proofing your organisation.

Join the movement - register for Reset Connect London 2026

As we count down to the UK Green Business Awards, we invite the community to join us at Excel London to turn inspiration into action. The transition to a low carbon economy is the greatest commercial opportunity of our generation. Let's make sure we have the tools to seize it.

>> Register for your pass to Reset Connect London 2026 here <<