Women in Green Business Awards 2025: And the winner is...

Last night over 350 business leaders, entrepreneurs, and sustainability executives from across the UK's green economy gathered in Central London for the second annual Women in Green Business Awards.

Staged at the Marriott Grosvenor Square, the awards celebrated the many women who are driving forward the net zero transition and working to build a more sustainable and prosperous economy for all.

Kicking off the evening, the chair of judges Cecilia Keating hailed the hundreds of finalists at this year's awards as evidence of how women are both working to develop solutions to tackle the climate crisis and "challenging industries that are, in the majority of instances, still designed to cater to the needs of men".

"The Women in Green Business Awards are not only a celebration of brilliant individuals working across the green economy," she said. "They are also a chance to showcase organisations that are rethinking their business practices to better embrace diversity. To celebrate companies that know retaining and promoting women is not an obligation, but a strategic priority."

Below is the full list of winners and highly commended entries announced on the night.

Diversity and Inclusion Strategy of the Year

SPARC Alliance - Diversity and Inclusion Strategy

The judges were wowed by an impactful campaign to promote diversity and inclusion across the clean energy and green building sector in rural areas, praising its work to both create opportunity and tackle skills shortages within the green economy.

Highly Commended: GLH

Campaign of the Year

Campaign for Better Transport: Bus stop standard campaign

This innovative and impactful campaign was commended for making public transport safer and more accessible for women across the UK. Judges praised its ability to "cut through" to audiences and deliver real-world results that are making sustainable transport more accessible to a diverse audience.

Highly Commended: The SPARC Alliance Campaign

Consultancy of the Year

Full Circle CI

Full Circle CI was praised for its innovative business model and initiatives to improve diversity in all forms, including race, neurodiversity, and gender. The judges were particularly impressed by how the consultancy is advancing inclusion within the fast-growing electric vehicle and charging sector.

Highly Commended: Dialogue Matters

Apprentice of the Year

Rebecca Jones, WSP

The judges hailed Rebecca as a role model for the apprenticeship route into industry. They were particularly impressed by her real love for the sector and clear ambition to develop her skills.

Highly Commended: Grainne Curzon, Rider Levett Bucknall

Buildings Professional of the Year

Alisha Kalam, Smart Managed Solutions

Alisha's entry offered clear evidence of how she is working to deliver innovative solutions that slash building emissions and costs. She was commended by the judges for consistently exceeding targets and playing a key role in the push for greener buildings across the UK.

Highly Commended: Hazel Lim, Deep Green

Carbon Markets Professional of the Year

Shilpika Cautam, Opna

Shilpika was praised by the judges for a strong entry in a highly competitive category, which demonstrated her effective approach to leadership and pioneering work to foster trust in the carbon market. Her commitment to scaling up climate action and driving adoption of due diligence measures across the sector was recognised for its role in the market's continued development.

Highly Commended: Celia Francis, Ponterra

Highly Commended: Charmaine Yeo, GSK plc

Clean Energy Professional of the Year

Nina Vidon, WSP

In yet another really competitive category, Nina was commended by the judges for delivering strong commercial results, while leading a rapidly expanding team and simultaneously creating an inclusive culture across her organisation.

Highly Commended: Aurelia Hibbert, Mott MacDonald Ltd

Highly Commended: Sanna Atherton, National Energy System Operator

Communications/Marketing Professional of the Year - Agency

Lisa Merrick Lawless, Purpose Disruptors

In a hugely competitive category, the judges praised Lisa for her ability to challenge entrenched ways of thinking and promote sustainability practices in the advertising industry. She was hailed by the judging panel as a true game-changer capable of catalysing collaboration to deliver tangible results.

Highly Commended: Fran O'Leary, Lodestone Communications

Communications/Marketing Professional of the Year - In-House

Lucy Kittow, Lloyds Banking Group

The judges praised Lucy for her role promoting the transition to sustainable agriculture and enhanced soil health, helping to promote work in an under-reported but hugely important area. She was also recognised for driving collaboration both within her business and beyond, as well as her ability to telling a crucial story in an engaging and effective fashion.

Highly Commended: Lucy Coast, Business for Nature

Nature Professional of the Year

Ffion Mitchell-Langford, Marine Conservation Society

In a hugely competitive category, Ffion won over the judges thanks to her impressive work in a challenging and complex field, positive impacts on the marine environment, and commitment to enhancing ocean literacy

Highly Commended: Jennifer Estaris, Netflix

Transport Professional of the Year

Diane Gilpin, Smart Green Shipping

In one of our most competitive categories yet, the judges commended Diane for her tireless work stewarding Smart Green Shipping through a breakthrough year. The judges praised Diane's commitment to innovation, remarkable persistence over many years, and delivery of a solution with huge potential to slash emissions and costs across the global shipping industry.

Highly Commended: Selene Sari, Vox Aeris

Clean Technology Innovator of the Year - Sponsored by AVEVA

Agnes Czako, AirEx Technologies

In another intensely competitive category, Agnes won over the judges for her impressive track record in developing and commercialising an innovative technology that promises to tackle emissions, improve health, and reduce fuel poverty. The judges hailed a great British clean tech success story that is now demonstrating real world results and strong revenue growth.

Highly Commended: Anna-Maria Kypraiou, Eyesea Green Limited

Highly Commended: Laura Robinson, SeaGrown Limited

Investment Professional of the Year

Rosalind Smith-Maxwell, Quinbrook

In a highly competitive category, Rosalind won out thanks to her work on one of the most impactful solar projects in the UK and her role in mentoring other women working across the green investment sector.

Highly Commended: Maria Nazarova-Doyle, IFM Investors

Women in STEM Champion of the Year

Anna-Maria Kypraiou, Eyesea Green Limited

The judges praised Anna-Maria for her role as an innovator and entrepreneur at Eyesea Green, commending the huge amount of outreach work she does to champion science and engineering to young women and students, and promote the critical importance of clean tech innovation and the wonderful career opportunities it can offer.

Highly Commended: Natasha Paramasamy, UK Power Networks

Highly Commended: Luca Mezossy-Dona, IONATE

Diversity and Inclusion Champion of the Year

Mas Morton, The Electric Car Scheme

In a close-run category that is testament to the excellent work being done to promote diversity and inclusion across the sector, Mas won over the judges with an entry that demonstrated her deep commitment to embedding diversity and inclusion both within and beyond her organisation, as well as her impressive work with Code First Girls.

Highly Commended: Elsie Ocran, GGlow

Highly Commended: Liz Allan, Full Circle CI

Inspiring Returner of the Year

Iris Garavito, Exposure Earth

In a highly competitive category, Iris was recognised for a remarkable track record of achievement in a short period of time following her return to work, which culminated in the launch of a new sustainability-focused advertising agency. The judges praised an inspirational entry filled with energy and examples of high impact projects.

Highly Commended: Signe Norberg, Aldersgate Group

Highly Commended: Sarah Darrah, Finance Earth

Rising Star of the Year - SMEs - Sponsored by Equans

Constanza Torres, Business for Nature

All the entries in this category were hugely impressive, but in the end the judges were won over by Constanza's work building networks and engaging governments and businesses to deliver real-world protection and restoration for nature in a host of emerging economies.

Highly Commended: Ffion Mitchell-Langford, Marine Conservation Society

Highly Commended: Pollyanna Wright, Envision Racing

Rising Star of the Year - Large Firms - Sponsored by Equans

Molly Kirven, Balfour Beatty

Molly was praised by the judges for a hugely impressive track record working on high-impact, nationally significant low-carbon project, as well as her work as co-chair of the neuro-diversity affinity network.

Highly Commended: Martha Smith, WSP

Small Business of the Year

Climate Essentials

Climate Essentials was hailed by the judges as a dynamic small business that stood out in highly competitive category that showcased how women are driving forward businesses right across the green economy. The judges particularly praised the company's impressive performance and work to 'actively create spaces for women to lead and be visible'.

Highly Commended: Loom

Highly Commended: Virtuvest

Business of the Year

Greenbank (Part of the Rathbones Group)

There are so many great businesses working to advance women and the green economy, but Greenbank won out in this close-run category with the judges recognising its internal commitments to diversity, as well as its work as an investor to encourage living wage practices, environmental sustainability, and ambitious diversity policies across the wider economy.

Highly Commended: Greenhouse Communications

Highly Commended: Ponterra

Entrepreneur of the Year

Diane Gilpin, Smart Green Shipping

Diane who was praised by the judges for a breakthrough year that has Smart Green Shipping start to deliver at scale following years of development. In a highly competitive category, Diane was hailed for her leadership, her technical skills, and her hugely positive impact on an emissions-intensive and male-dominated sector.

Highly Commended: Amanda Spicer, Your Eco

Highly Commended: Anna-Maria Kypraiou, Eyesea Green Limited

Mentor of the Year

Ashleigh Kitchiner, Balaena Services

The judges praised Ashleigh as a leader in her field who has gone above and beyond her remit to mentor a wide network of women working across the marine and polar science sector. She was hailed as an inspiring figure doing inspiring work that encourages women to believe they belong in a challenging sector on the front lines of the climate crisis.

Highly Commended: Clare Brass, Moree Limited

Corporate Sustainability Lead of the Year - Sponsored by Patch

Kate Chapman, London Marathon Events

The London Marathon is a big event, and Kate was praised by the judges for having a big impact in a high-profile role. She was commended for a creative approach to tackling significant challenges, delivering measurable gains, and raising awareness of environmental impacts to a large audience.

Highly Commended: Kirsty Black, Arbikie Distilling

Politician of the Year

Councillor Rezina Chowdhury

Our politician of the year is not on the national stage, but she has demonstrated the power of politics at the local level to tackle pollution, grow the green economy, and improve lives and livelihoods.

As the Deputy Leader of Lambeth Council and Cabinet Member for Sustainable Lambeth and Clean Air, Rezina Chowdhury, founded the Lambeth Climate Partnership, pioneered an award-winning kerbside strategy to bring more green space to the borough, transformed school streets, successfully promoted cycling to diverse communities, and has supported the emergence of the vibrant community of green start-ups that have made south London their home - many of which are in the room this evening.

She is also driving efforts to deliver on the council's ambitious net zero, clean air, and transportation goals.

Colleagues speak of Rezina's ability to apply her skills as a social scientist to deliver policies that are genuinely workable and successfully combine equity and inclusion with climate action.

Her work is evidence of how environmental action is not just about tackling the climate crisis, crucial though that is. It is also a route for delivering real world improvements to the places where we all live, helping to create happier, healthier, and more prosperous and resilient communities.

Leader of the Year

Gillian Harrison, Whitefox Technologies

In one of the most competitive categories of the night where all the entries were praised by the judges, Gillian edged it thanks to her inspirational leadership of a highly innovative and successful clean tech business in Whitefox Technologies. The judges also commended her championing of clean tech innovation and ongoing mentorship of many women entrepreneurs across the green economy.

Highly Commended: Anna Guyer, Greenhouse Communications

Highly Commended: Michal Nachmany, Climate Policy Radar

Woman of the Year 2025

Preeti Srivastav, Asahi Group Holdings

In another highly competitive category, Preeti impressed the judges for her integral role in driving the sustainability strategy of one of the world's largest drinks brands. They also highlighted her work advancing science-based emission targets and her role as a mentor to many women working in corporate sustainability.

Highly Commended: Fiona Conor, Trust Electric Heating

Lifetime Achievement Award

Emma Howard Boyd

The Lifetime Achievement Award winner for 2025 has been a driving force in the UK's green economy for decades and an inspiration for women working in green finance.

Back when the idea of sustainable finance was an oxymoron and the concept of climate risk rarely extended beyond whether it might rain during a day at the cricket, Emma Howard Boyd was part of a small band of pioneers who demanded the investment community recognised the true scale of the challenge it was facing.

During 20 years at Jupiter Fund Management and Jupiter Asset Management, she led the company's sustainable investment business and was a key figure in green finance's sector march into the mainstream.

One colleague said the 'sustainable finance industry in the UK owes her a debt of gratitude for driving the development of the sector and normalising the idea of green investment'.

But Emma's influence extends far beyond the world of fund management. She served as chair of the 30 Per Cent Club Investor Group, which works to get more women onto corporate boards, and completed stints as chair of ShareAction, the Green Finance Institute, ClientEarth, and many other organisations.

She also served for six years as chair of the Environment Agency and is currently chair of Climate Arc and Climate Resilience for All.

She is now one of the UK's most vocal advocates for the urgent need for climate resilience, having recently led the world-leading London Climate Resilience Review.

Those who have worked with her describe an inspirational and energetic leader, with a 'unique sense of practical ambition - who knows what has to be done, and what can be done to get there'.

The Women in Green Business Awards 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award Winner is Emma Howard Boyd.