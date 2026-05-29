BNG: Political meddling has undermined what should be a purely-nature restorative policy

Done properly, Biodiversity Net Gain can create harmony between housebuilding and nature restoration, writes Elliott Malik from the Conservative Environment Network
Britain's environment is one of the most nature-depleted on Earth, with one in six native species at risk of extinction. But we cannot rely on already hard-pressed taxpayers to stop this decline. This...
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